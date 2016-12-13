Ageing Aussie golfers heading towards the eighteenth were caught by surprise as a huge Scrub Python leaped (can they leap?) out of a bush, grabbed a wallaby by the neck and devoured the thing in front of their eyes!

Not wishing to interrupt the natural cycle of life and death, they decided to film the whole thing. Other golfers gathering for the feast were also transported into a state of shock as the wallabies head disappeared and the huge body followed.

However, all was not well as a group of rather irritated businessmen come golfers approached the scene wishing to finish off their midday round.

"Now come on chaps and ladies move on, we have a business lunch to attend too and what is all the fuss about anyway," one agitated, arsehole-in-one golfer inquired.

One of the group who filmed the natural atrocity then wittingly quoted,

"Shame we did not let that bunch go in front, maybe our snake friend here would have preferred a human 'wannabe!'

They say old golfers never die, they just lose their balls! In this case it is obvious the hungry snake might have hopefully corrected this poignant statement!