Further fraying the US's fragile diplomacy with China, President elect Donald Trump is now claiming that the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, was coming on to him while they spoke during a congratulatory phone call.

Tweeting at 2am Trump said, "She kept on calling me President Erect, she must of heard about what a good lover I am, but when she kept on repeating it I realized she wanted me in that way."

"But you know I don't find her that attractive, and it's probably not appropriate to rate world leaders on a scale of 1 to 10, so I won't do it, but her rating would be very low, I can assure you that."

So far Chinese and Taiwanese officials have been silent on the latest diplomatic faux pas by Trump.

Meanwhile Trump's pick for Secretary of Treasury, Steven Munchkin, outraged the world by piling on Trump's criticism of President Tsai Ing-wen's looks.

"He's the president now so he can't engage in that kind of speculation , but I might give her a 2 or a 3, but I would have to be drunk."

Paul Ryan responded with a laugh when asked about the remarks by his soon to be boss's cabinet pick.

"Look these guys are trying to transition from anti-semitism, misogyny and corruption to governing our country, we have to give them a chance to grow and maybe even make a mistake sometimes. Now everyone is talking about What Secretary Mnuchin said and not on the fiscal issues we're facing. But I have a feeling once Donald Trump is in office the American people are going to really see what the Republican party can do for them."