Adherents of Scamology recently denied that their cult had slipped in popularity, no longer one of the Top 100 Cults. Meanwhile, they continued to flood the airwaves and Internet with denunciations of the Big Star that has narrated a cable documentary about the dwindling cult.

"As more documentaries expose the foibles of the kooky cult, the number of followers dwindles. The Scamologists have fallen behind the Church of Bible Understanding, The Church of Euthanasia, and the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in the number of followers of their mentally unbalanced cult. But their brainwashing techniques are still second to none as they have followers still willing to give them millions of dollars for zany courses, each crazier than the last" spoke a cult expert who wished to remain anonymous.