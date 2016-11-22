Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Tuesday, 22 November 2016

image for Jaggedone reveals the truth behind Trump's trump card!
He was surely the greatest raving nut dictator ever and now his Trump card has come back to haunt the world!

Berlin Bunker, 1945!

Jaggedone's CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) just got there before the Russians did and found this document typed by Frau Goebbels!!!

World Sensation!

Hitler to Goebbels:

"Do not vorry Goebbels ve have produced ze eggs of ze new master race, frozen zem and smuggled zem out of Berlin zanks to zat nasty bastard, Professor Angel of Death, good ol Josef Mengele! He has put zem in his suitcase in a bottle of liquid hydrogen and is now on his way to America where he will plant zem in stupid bitches all over Redneck and KKK country, zey cannot wait for me to be resurrected!"

"Herr Fuhrer, but who are zeze bitches?"

"White, non-Jewish and zey all come from ze old Prussian Reich! Zey will arise and turn fucking America in ze future into a White Power zat will join forces with zos bastards, Russia, and rid ze world of Untermenschen, do not vorry, ve vill play our TRUMP card!"

"Herr Fuhrer, you are truly ze greatest, evil dictator zat nearly ruled ze vorld, now it is time to sleep, ver are zose arsenic pills?"

"Goebbels, but first you must blow my brains out before zos Russian barbarians rip my one ball off, and zen you must burn my temple! I am ready, here is my favourite Luger, do it, now!"

"OK, liebe Fuhrer Aufwiedersehen in Hell!"

Bang, Bang! The rest is history thanks to Jaggedone's brave CIA undercover troops who legged it before the fucking Russians got to it! And now we all know why Trump trumped everybody, Doctor Mengele visited New York too! Remember ze Marathon Man?

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

