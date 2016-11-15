With Trumphole-Elect in full transitional flight the first raft of Swamp Drainers have been appointed.

Jared Kusher is the new BetaPredator responsible with barging into beauty queens dressing rooms, indiscriminate groping, overly serious pubescent faces and DOJ which he will re-brand to Dept of Injustice to make sure no one gets the wrong idea.

Bannon will be the fabricated infantile hyper-pathos fanning disinformation machine attendant and Whitehouse Childrens Parties organiser.

Donald Junior gets the Mafia impersonating a real human being gig and running all daddies business just to make sure there is no conflict of interest.

Young Eric will replace Comey at head of the FBI as well as the CIA, NSA, CSS and several other clandestine acronyms.

Ivanka gets the misogyny smokescreen deflection responsibilities and the Fashion Distraction portfolio.

Little Barron gets the Nuke button pushing job with everyone claiming this kid was good at pushing buttons and was very enthusiastic to test his itchy trigger finger. But national security officials did advise him he would have to wait for daddy to say its OK first. Daddy has promised if he does well a nuking the Chinese he will give him the Dept of Defense.

Tiffany gets the wall flower ornamental placard job and running NASA.

Reibus gets beating up the old cronies in the Republican Party that don't do as they are told gig.

Kardashian gets hyper-narcissistic media advocacy, which will be based in a secret Paris hotel location.

And speaking of hotels in Paris, Paris gets the irrelevant hyper-narcissistic backup role when Kim is hiding in the bathroom.

Farage gets the English Ambassador to American job, even though the English are actually supposed to call that one.

Chris Chistie will be cleaning rest rooms in Trump Tower.

Billy Bush gets the microphone sweeping counter intelligence role.

Conway gets the blabbermouth blabbing job. She has adopted the old Cold Chisel song 'You just go on and on and you don't make no sense' as her official entrance song.

Gilliani gets the role of announcing all the upcoming and effected terrorist attacks public relations role.

The Koch Brothers petro-chemical billionaires get Environmental Protection.

Sarah Pallin gets interior secretary with a special focus on oil rich national parks logistics.

Mike Pence is the new coffee fetcher from the third floor cafeteria.

Conway announced this was indeed a great day for America and these were the great guys that were going to make America great again and its was great that she got such great job. After all if it wasn't for her great campaign appearances nobody could use great anymore because it had gotten so hackneyed that the greatness of being great wouldn't really be that great .

Despite the Emperor offering Obama a great job as mentoring him he declined saying the American people had spoken and he needed to get out of town as soon as possible before things got too great.

The Emperor was also considering Putin for the Vice-President role but Putin responded he already had a great job.

Republican outsiders claim the appointments are being handed out like lollipops to good loyal kiddies that did what they were told regardless of the consequences for themselves, America or the world.

Phone calls to the transition team only went to a recorded message that sounded like Kusher on steroids shouting over and over "WE WON YOU LOST SUCKERS".