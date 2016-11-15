Written by Jung in the Jungle
Topics: trumphole

Tuesday, 15 November 2016

image for Michelle Obama's replacement introduces new Fashion Dogs to the World
New presidential dogs to replace Obamas Bo and Sunny

As the imminent changing of the guard draws closer the new white fashion arrangements are being shipped in. Here we see the replacement for Bo and Sunny, the Obama's very popular dogs.

They are called from left to right, Stumpy Arse, Sunday Morning at Home and Invanka Jnr.

Reporters seemed to be initially wary as one of them looked like it had rabies, one was so fragile it would break when you picked it up and the other one had a coke sniffle. Despite the popularity of Bo and Sunny there was not an immediate rush to sign them up for photo shoots.

Presidential Dog History Magazine was concerned about frightening young American children and initially declined to interview them, but did offer to pay for a veterinary consultation to determine whether they were OK.

Dog psychologists did remind everyone dogs often imitate their owners and you were the idiots that voted them in so you will just have to suck up the national embarrassment and try to get on with your life. They were going to do some PTSD therapy for Sunday Morning at Home as it definitely looks like the election campaign took its toll on it.

Though one left field magazine Naked Mums with Dogs did express some interest but wanted them checked out by vets first, due to workplace health a safety issues raised by their staff medical insurer.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

