It appears as though international communications to Australia from the US is broken. Today Australian PM announces deal to dump all refugees from Nauru onto America.

Commentators are completely befuddled, after the most anti-immigration US election in history the rather slow on the uptake intellectually constipated politicians think this is a great time to shove their problem onto the US?

They asked Neo-Nazi Morrison which part of the US election did you miss? he smugly replied they could "slip this one under the door using a bit of flaccid Aussie spin".

Reporters pointed out that he was simply trying to avoid the UN which had recently indicted him for crimes against humanity for the utterly barbaric conditions refugees are being held in Nauru with some commentators calling it the Australian Guantanamo Bay. The most honourable esteemed minister gruffly replied, "well everyone knows ALL refugees are terrorists, anyway Trumphole is pretty stupid so we should be able to sneak this one in the backdoor while Obama is still there".

When told the repartitions logistics alone would defeat their pubescent opaque scheme and how did they intend to get them past the Mexican wall they replied with the same old surreal spin, "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their democracy overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

When the Trumphole immigration spinner heard the story he had to be assisted back to his chair after he fell off it and rolled on the floor in laughter and quoted a McEnroe "you can't be serious, that sounded like infantile dumb spin for domestic consumption, though he did note it seemed to work down-under".