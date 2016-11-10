Vladimir Putin, The Trumpholes puppet master has reacted to the winning by his puppet stooge with unbridled joy.



The Kremlin announced that it had been hard fought but their destabilization plan of western democracies was much better value for money than new battle fleets.

"It had taken us quite a deal of time to realise that Internet disinformation plans were a better world domination strategy but now we have Assange doing the marketing nothing the CIA or the NSA does bothers us anymore". He remarked "anyway they are so busy surveilling their own domestic population they didn't have time to annoy Russians military plans anymore".

He was also very pleased with the fine job Comey had done in the closing days when it looked like Hillary might romp it in. The Kremlin intend to award FBIs Comey a Russian military medal for his excellent disinformation strategy. "That guy has got excellent timing with recalling the email server ruse just before voting".

Weiner also came in for special mention and the Kremlin has setup a special sexting hotline for him manned by underage Russian beauties.

Asked what issues would be on the table with his first discussion with the President Elect he replied "investing in his real estate business by giving him lots of opportunities in Russia, offering him a playboy resort in Crimea and disbanding the 17 US security agencies which he said were much more expensive than the KGB and less effective and offering to outsource internal security agencies to Russia.