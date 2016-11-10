Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 10 November 2016

image for Putin declared the Winner of the US Election
Putin - Who would have thought a hand puppet would deliver the Kremlin world domination

Vladimir Putin, The Trumpholes puppet master has reacted to the winning by his puppet stooge with unbridled joy.

The Kremlin announced that it had been hard fought but their destabilization plan of western democracies was much better value for money than new battle fleets.

"It had taken us quite a deal of time to realise that Internet disinformation plans were a better world domination strategy but now we have Assange doing the marketing nothing the CIA or the NSA does bothers us anymore". He remarked "anyway they are so busy surveilling their own domestic population they didn't have time to annoy Russians military plans anymore".

He was also very pleased with the fine job Comey had done in the closing days when it looked like Hillary might romp it in. The Kremlin intend to award FBIs Comey a Russian military medal for his excellent disinformation strategy. "That guy has got excellent timing with recalling the email server ruse just before voting".

Weiner also came in for special mention and the Kremlin has setup a special sexting hotline for him manned by underage Russian beauties.

Asked what issues would be on the table with his first discussion with the President Elect he replied "investing in his real estate business by giving him lots of opportunities in Russia, offering him a playboy resort in Crimea and disbanding the 17 US security agencies which he said were much more expensive than the KGB and less effective and offering to outsource internal security agencies to Russia.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl

Abu Sin from Saudi Arabia has been caught chatting on the internet by the Arabian culture police and will have his genitalia mutilated and mangled by court order. An innocent poor little Arab kid is to have his entire life destroyed after the pres...
View 'Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl'

Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™

Considered one of the ugliest episodes in Australian political history the 'Founder of Refugee Demonising' that threw babies overboard gets wonderful send off from her most honourable colleagues. With a long list of public governance triumphs and...
View 'Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™'

World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered

Lyon, France Interpol, in conjunction with other police agencies, announced that they have uncovered a world-wide conspiracy by killer clowns to cause revolution and topple governments. "Clowns have been infiltrating key world areas in Copenhagen...
View 'World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered'

Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™

Australia's second most popular and beloved Neo-Nazi, former PM is doing more jockeying from the back bench and has endorsed OctoTrumpus™ policies. After being nuked by his own party for wanton destruction of Australia, the political system...
View 'Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™'

Packers Chinese Whale Hunt hits tragedy as Chinese government arrest Crown Casino staff

In a typically grubby Packer attempt to invade the Chinese gambler market and circumvent the Chinese gambling laws by bringing 'whales' to Australia to gamble has come severely off the rails with the arrest of all Crown Casinos staff in China. Las...
View 'Packers Chinese Whale Hunt hits tragedy as Chinese government arrest Crown Casino staff'

Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees

In a world wide precedent and after investigations by both the UN and Amnesty International recommendations for charges intentional torture of women and children to be laid against the very most honourable minister in what has been described a 'hideo...
View 'Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees'

Destroying Donald Trump by ring, ring, ringing the phones off the hooks

"Hi, my name is Frankenstein Hyde," I said to the head guru at the local Republican Party headquarters. "That's a weird name," he said. "Yeah, I was an ugly baby. My Grandpa just got home from Vietnam and he was in no mood to have a kid. And b...
View 'Destroying Donald Trump by ring, ring, ringing the phones off the hooks'

North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad

Pynongyang, North Korea Although it seems like he would get used to it, Kim Jong-Un's most recent missile once again exploded on the launching pad, sending the rotund dictator into a rage. "Kim Jong-Un was last seen jumping up and down and orderi...
View 'North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

8 20 17 3
80 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more