Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 10 November 2016

image for Backbone rebuilding surgery and diplomatic pouch protection products emerging after Trump victory
Protection pouches available as "form hugging" and "explicit" with full protection guaranteed

A variety of new products has swiftly emerged following Mr. Trump's victory and are smoothing the way into the new presidency.

Medical experts have been concerned about candidates with the "nothing there" syndrome on repeated backbone tests.

The nothing there problem occurs when the medical expert's hand is passed back and forth across (a patient's) backbone with results of from .012 to .000 resistance.

"Imagine passing your hand back and forth through a column of air to no resistance whatever," the advertising runs.

"Strengthening surgery takes only five minutes per session in your doctor's office!"

Waffling from one position to another, according to what is politically correct (PC), or "bartering with illusion" to get a vote, relates to this "backbone problem" syndrome.

Mr. Trump himself is reported interested although has substantial backbone levels at this time (a "meaty" designation, according to some doctors' reports).

He is being advised toward this surgery over concern with the "I never said that" response, which lowers backbone resistance levels.

Will he stick with his positions--such as being friendly with Russia and other wild ideas--or "walk them backwards," which is another PC backbone no-no?

A bolstered backbone might assist Mr. Trump and his party through upcoming trials of sticking-to-your promises rhetoric in the new presidency.

Mr. Obama has already signed a contract to give personal testimonials on this new backbone re-building surgery.

Mr. Obama is considered the number one advertising role model for this new medical procedure.

As well-remembered by the electorate, his 2008 victory promised serious change from the Bush administration.

However, that led on to a whirling performance (several "silver toe" awards) and the "grand continuation" of Mr. Bush's accomplishments.

A stronger reading (up to around 2.14 levels) on his backbone recently showed some improvement with his "maybe in a few weeks" the Dakota Pipeline Morass could be eased.

On another note, additionally exciting, a new line of "pouch protection" products has emerged.

The "pouch protection" language is code PC for "get your crotch under wraps, just in case."

The new Pouch Protection line includes styles and colors for every gender and comes with special gold and mink features for Political Leaders or The Wealthy.

That is, wearing pouch protection (snidely referred to as a "jock strap" in some locales) guarantees protection against any event that might upset diplomatic negotiations.

An assailant would find his or her fingers ramming into "the equivalent of a cement wall."

Also, "electric shock models are available!"

The UK's Theresa May is reported interested as preparation for meetings with the new US president, as is Chancellor Merkel of Germany.

Even celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Lady GaGa are being urged toward Pouch Protection, in reverse from "pouch celebration," in these tumultuous days.

Wal-Mart models (with faux gold and mink) will be available, including sizes for juniors.

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl

Abu Sin from Saudi Arabia has been caught chatting on the internet by the Arabian culture police and will have his genitalia mutilated and mangled by court order. An innocent poor little Arab kid is to have his entire life destroyed after the pres...
View 'Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl'

Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™

Considered one of the ugliest episodes in Australian political history the 'Founder of Refugee Demonising' that threw babies overboard gets wonderful send off from her most honourable colleagues. With a long list of public governance triumphs and...
View 'Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™'

World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered

Lyon, France Interpol, in conjunction with other police agencies, announced that they have uncovered a world-wide conspiracy by killer clowns to cause revolution and topple governments. "Clowns have been infiltrating key world areas in Copenhagen...
View 'World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered'

Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™

Australia's second most popular and beloved Neo-Nazi, former PM is doing more jockeying from the back bench and has endorsed OctoTrumpus™ policies. After being nuked by his own party for wanton destruction of Australia, the political system...
View 'Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™'

Packers Chinese Whale Hunt hits tragedy as Chinese government arrest Crown Casino staff

In a typically grubby Packer attempt to invade the Chinese gambler market and circumvent the Chinese gambling laws by bringing 'whales' to Australia to gamble has come severely off the rails with the arrest of all Crown Casinos staff in China. Las...
View 'Packers Chinese Whale Hunt hits tragedy as Chinese government arrest Crown Casino staff'

Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees

In a world wide precedent and after investigations by both the UN and Amnesty International recommendations for charges intentional torture of women and children to be laid against the very most honourable minister in what has been described a 'hideo...
View 'Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees'

Destroying Donald Trump by ring, ring, ringing the phones off the hooks

"Hi, my name is Frankenstein Hyde," I said to the head guru at the local Republican Party headquarters. "That's a weird name," he said. "Yeah, I was an ugly baby. My Grandpa just got home from Vietnam and he was in no mood to have a kid. And b...
View 'Destroying Donald Trump by ring, ring, ringing the phones off the hooks'

North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad

Pynongyang, North Korea Although it seems like he would get used to it, Kim Jong-Un's most recent missile once again exploded on the launching pad, sending the rotund dictator into a rage. "Kim Jong-Un was last seen jumping up and down and orderi...
View 'North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 2?

4 23 7 5
80 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more