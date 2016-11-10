Written by Jung in the Jungle
Thursday, 10 November 2016

Pro Rrape and Pillage US government declares open season on Gaia

Scientists have discovered that Gaia, the mythical name given to the Earth Mother Spirit has a death wish.

They said it was inconceivable that a so called intelligent entity would overnight destroy the hard won and small achievements of the Paris Accord that took decades of hard work by the thousands of environmental minions. I mean even DiCaprio did a documentary, what more could we have done cried Environmentalists collectively.

There seems no other logical conclusion except Gaia just doesn't seem to care she is in accelerated decline with imminent exhaustion and implosion.

Conservationists across the world are gob smacked in disbelief that after all the crap the have been through just to get a tiny bit of progress she allows the biggest psychopath on the planet to win the power to declare 'Open Season on Earths Resources'.

Big business has already started started moving in the heavy equipment and has vowed to rape every single last gallon on oil from every single place on the earth. Koch Brothers Security guards emboldened by Emperor OctoTrumpus take-over of Trumpica have orders to shoot to kill on sight any environmental protester they see. Security guards from the Confederate Militia have goaded the Greenies with "Tie your self to a tree now suckers".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

