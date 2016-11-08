Written by JinoLeFeeto
Tuesday, 8 November 2016

image for Trump Concedes, Calls Clinton to Congratulate Her
Clinton listening to Trump Concede seconds before passing out

In a shocking turn of events Donald Trump has conceded the Election and admitted defeat to Hillary Clinton. Nearly 24 hours before the polls will close out west. Trump appeared on CNN at Trump Tower in Bogata, Idaho.

"Let's get this right America! I've been faking being a racist,sexist asshole for over a year and a half now. Its time to clear up the misconceptions. i'm really not a Republican," said Trump in front of a stunned following with some very nervous Secret Service men watching,"I'm really a Bernie Sanders zealot, but unfortunately he didn't win and so my gambit to ruin the Republican Party has completely failed to achieve its main goal, a Bernie Sanders Presidency. However, Hillary is still a damn site better than Chris Christie, or Jeb Bush, or any of the other bozos who shared the stage during the early debates."

Hillary Clinton could not be reached for comment as she apparently passed out when Trump conceded rather than contesting the election in all 50 states. Bill Clinton spoke on condition of anonymity, "Hillary is thrilled, though she is drooling a little, the medics haven't quite got her resusitatored yet. I think she is okay though."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

