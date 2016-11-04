Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 4 November 2016

image for Carrot Top To Give Nobel Awards At Drive Thru Window
Nobel Prize recipients will be able to go to the drive thru window to get their awards.

After accruing millions of dollars in debt, the Nobel prize committee will forgo a lavish award ceremony in favor of a webcast hosted by Carrot Top from a drive thru coffee kiosk.

Nobel Committee head Jørgen Myklebust is putting his experience in marketing for Supermac's to the task with the new drive thru format for this years award ceremony. He explained the decision when he talked to reporter Rance Penning of the Daily Maul.

"This will be the first year in a decade we don't lose money: the webcast costs us virtually nothing and Carrot Top has agreed to MC the award ceremony in exchange for a Nobel prize in chemistry. And having Carrot Top as the host is already giving us a boost with advertisers."

Myklebust further explained:

"The nominees will be able to stream the webcast while in the parking lot at NK Stockholm, and the winners will drive up to the kiosk window to get their awards."

When Penning asked if the entire Nobel operation was moving to the kiosk, Myklebust dismissed the question as silly.

"You know, it's not serious to ask if we are keeping our offices in the kiosk, of course our whole staff will not fit in a kiosk. For those who are curious, we'll continue to maintain our office space in a camping tent outside Tom Schuyler's house."

This reporter visited with Carrot Top to talk about the new gig. I had a few minutes with him in his Las Vegas dressing room as his assistants made him up for that nights show.

"I can't wait to go to Sweden," said Scott Thompson (Carrot Top's real name). "I can go incognito, you know, I don't stand out as a ginger there."

When asked about props for the webcast, the beloved orange one jumped up and grabbed some vials and a butane torch from a toy box.

"Oh, yeah! Since my Nobel prize is in chemistry, I'm bringing my Meth Lab Jr.™ chemistry set, I should probably save that for the end of the show in case I blow anything up!"

"And for sure I'm bringing my tip jar!"

At which point Thompson showed this reporter an actual glass jar with a credit card reader embedded in it.

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

God Enraged Chik fil A is Closed on Sunday

God woke up last Sunday with one thing on his mind: a nice hot Chik fil A chicken sandwich with a large fries and a large coke. To his dismay he soon found out all Chik fil A locations were closed on Sunday in order to give homage to the Almighty h...
View 'God Enraged Chik fil A is Closed on Sunday'

North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man

Pynongyang, North Korea Kim Jong-Un, North Korean dictator REALLY knows how to put the "dic" in dictator. Reports are that Kim is very pissed at his public relations man for not getting him more press space in world newspapers. The PR man exp...
View 'North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man'

Is government the new reality show? The future of Italian politics

Italy has recently become interested in making a change to their government, and are inspired by America's republican nominee Donald Trump. People are now looking for a beloved reality star to represent Italy, and there is even discussion about poss...
View 'Is government the new reality show? The future of Italian politics'

Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl

Abu Sin from Saudi Arabia has been caught chatting on the internet by the Arabian culture police and will have his genitalia mutilated and mangled by court order. An innocent poor little Arab kid is to have his entire life destroyed after the pres...
View 'Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl'

Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™

Considered one of the ugliest episodes in Australian political history the 'Founder of Refugee Demonising' that threw babies overboard gets wonderful send off from her most honourable colleagues. With a long list of public governance triumphs and...
View 'Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™'

Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™

Australia's second most popular and beloved Neo-Nazi, former PM is doing more jockeying from the back bench and has endorsed OctoTrumpus™ policies. After being nuked by his own party for wanton destruction of Australia, the political system...
View 'Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™'

World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered

Lyon, France Interpol, in conjunction with other police agencies, announced that they have uncovered a world-wide conspiracy by killer clowns to cause revolution and topple governments. "Clowns have been infiltrating key world areas in Copenhagen...
View 'World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered'

Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees

In a world wide precedent and after investigations by both the UN and Amnesty International recommendations for charges intentional torture of women and children to be laid against the very most honourable minister in what has been described a 'hideo...
View 'Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 4?

9 4 21 25
128 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more