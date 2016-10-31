Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 31 October 2016

image for Transylvania Recalls Melania Trump While Movement To Deport Her Gains Steam
Melania Trump has been recalled by Cryosphere Reanimators in Transylvania.

Two new stories about Melania Trump are converging to rock the Trump empire, this is after Donald Trump's failed presidential campaign has already severely damaged the family brand.

First the real shocker.

Meyer Hallsy of Cryosphere Reanimators in the Transylvania region of Romania issued a statement that stunned the Trumps and the world: Melania Trump was being recalled along with 1,500 other reanimation subjects due to a shorter than expected lifespan on several body parts, though they declined to say specifically which parts or organs.

Donald Trump denied the claims that Melania was reanimated in Transylvania and insisted she is from Slovenia when he talked to reporters while he was stranded at the Milwaukee airport.

"This is one of the most twisted conspiracy theories ever, and I'm sure crooked Hillary was behind it just like she was behind the rumors of Obama being born in Kenya. But if this story and the recall were true I would ask them to work on one or two of Melania's body parts in particular while they had her, you guys, if you're married, you know what I mean."

Meyer Hallsy gave a select few in the press an interview at the reanimation lab the day after his bombshell announcement about Melania and others like her.

"Before the questions, let me explain a few things that will help to make everything more clear. Melania and the other pleasurebots don't know they are reanimated from the dead because we give them memory implants. So that's why Melania thinks she's from Slovenia. So think about it, her accounts of when she came to the US and started modeling have been shown to be false, no one can corroborate her history either--that's because it's all memory implants."

The shocked press began shouting questions as Hallsy continued over the din.

"Cryosphere Reanimators will transport all pleasurebots to Transylvania and back to their current homes at our own cost. I want to tell Melania Trump and all the other units on recall that we just want to keep them well and functioning and they will all have a wonderful welcome when they return to their birthplace so to speak, and then they can return to their owners after we fix them. If you are on the recall list and you are feeling sick in any way at all please contact Cryosphere immediately."

In response to the doubters of the story, Meyer Hallsy said his company has already anticipated the need to convince some pleasurebots of the truth of their origin.

"If Melania and the other pleasurebots need to be convinced, they can call our new hotline where specially trained counselors will talk to them and tell them about a memory that only they can know about as proof that we created them."

Movement To Deport Melania Gains Steam

It was once a fringe group of liberals and conservatives questioning Melania's initial entry to the US and whether or not she had proper documents, therefore leading to questions about the legitimacy of her marriage and citizenship status as well. Now, the Deport Melania coalition has spiked in membership since Cryosphere broke the story of their reanimation project.

Besides questions about Melania's right to be in the US, even her right to exist is being questioned by anti-Trump forces, as well as religious and political leaders.

Donald Trump has also threatened to deport Melania if she gains too much weight as first lady, and Melania has been on the defensive since gaining 3 pounds during the campaign. Privately, Donald Trump is saying Melania is a slob for gaining the extra weight.

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA

The JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act) legislation has moved rapidly ahead, then swerved and come to a screeching halt with three flat tires. This legislation is intended to bring to account the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 att...
View 'Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA'

God Enraged Chik fil A is Closed on Sunday

God woke up last Sunday with one thing on his mind: a nice hot Chik fil A chicken sandwich with a large fries and a large coke. To his dismay he soon found out all Chik fil A locations were closed on Sunday in order to give homage to the Almighty h...
View 'God Enraged Chik fil A is Closed on Sunday'

North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man

Pynongyang, North Korea Kim Jong-Un, North Korean dictator REALLY knows how to put the "dic" in dictator. Reports are that Kim is very pissed at his public relations man for not getting him more press space in world newspapers. The PR man exp...
View 'North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man'

Is government the new reality show? The future of Italian politics

Italy has recently become interested in making a change to their government, and are inspired by America's republican nominee Donald Trump. People are now looking for a beloved reality star to represent Italy, and there is even discussion about poss...
View 'Is government the new reality show? The future of Italian politics'

Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl

Abu Sin from Saudi Arabia has been caught chatting on the internet by the Arabian culture police and will have his genitalia mutilated and mangled by court order. An innocent poor little Arab kid is to have his entire life destroyed after the pres...
View 'Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl'

Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™

Considered one of the ugliest episodes in Australian political history the 'Founder of Refugee Demonising' that threw babies overboard gets wonderful send off from her most honourable colleagues. With a long list of public governance triumphs and...
View 'Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™'

Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™

Australia's second most popular and beloved Neo-Nazi, former PM is doing more jockeying from the back bench and has endorsed OctoTrumpus™ policies. After being nuked by his own party for wanton destruction of Australia, the political system...
View 'Neo-Nazi Abbott does more positioning on his Kevin Rudd Comeback - Backs Emporer OctoTrumpus™'

World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered

Lyon, France Interpol, in conjunction with other police agencies, announced that they have uncovered a world-wide conspiracy by killer clowns to cause revolution and topple governments. "Clowns have been infiltrating key world areas in Copenhagen...
View 'World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 2?

2 6 9 18
100 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more