Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 18 October 2016

image for North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad
Kim Jong Un (second on right) makes people to be executed walk around the day before with a giant red circle around them.

Pynongyang, North Korea Although it seems like he would get used to it, Kim Jong-Un's most recent missile once again exploded on the launching pad, sending the rotund dictator into a rage.

"Kim Jong-Un was last seen jumping up and down and ordering mass executions before bursting into tears and running into his private palace, slamming the door behind him" spoke an anonymous reporter.

It has now been a week since Kim has been seen in public, performing his main function, which is inspections of owl preserves, eye hospitals, and jelly factories.

"We have been hearing crying and sobbing noises coming from his suite" spoke anonymous servants.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 1?

8 2 11 10
95 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more