Pynongyang, North Korea Although it seems like he would get used to it, Kim Jong-Un's most recent missile once again exploded on the launching pad, sending the rotund dictator into a rage.

"Kim Jong-Un was last seen jumping up and down and ordering mass executions before bursting into tears and running into his private palace, slamming the door behind him" spoke an anonymous reporter.

It has now been a week since Kim has been seen in public, performing his main function, which is inspections of owl preserves, eye hospitals, and jelly factories.

"We have been hearing crying and sobbing noises coming from his suite" spoke anonymous servants.