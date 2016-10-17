In a typically grubby Packer attempt to invade the Chinese gambler market and circumvent the Chinese gambling laws by bringing 'whales' to Australia to gamble has come severely off the rails with the arrest of all Crown Casinos staff in China.

Last night Chinese officials arrested all his Chinese staff in midnight raids. The most senior of them Crown International VIP gaming, Jason O'Connor hardly ever travels to China and it seems the Chinese Authorities had been waiting for him to be in town when they made the raids. He was captured cowering under a baggage counter at the international airport.

It seems as though 'too clever for his own pants' Packer thought he could fool the Chinese and circumvent the law that expressly prohibits soliciting large numbers of 'whales' and luring them to high roller Australian Casinos.

Packer seen in the picture 'discussing' the problem blames his Managing Director for the loss of at least half a billion dollars and the big hit he took on the share market. This puts his plans for further expansion in the toilet and he is pissed because Maria Carey needs more liposuction and is a very expensive girls to hang out with.

It appears though that an accounts receivable department clerk is to blame. They tried to close a bad debt of some $15 million from one of its lures and to avoid his debt he simply went to Chinese Authorities. Packer group said "that was completely unexpected as typically international gamblers have high integrity levels".