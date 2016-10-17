In a world wide precedent and after investigations by both the UN and Amnesty International recommendations for charges intentional torture of women and children to be laid against the very most honourable minister in what has been described a 'hideous abuse of human rights in a deliberate campaign of terrorisation and torture of innocent children and women'.

The refugee torture centre located at Nauru has long been controversial with its unending allegations of deliberate mistreatment of innocent women and children but because the average Australian both applauds and supports government incarceration of refugees they have been able to keep it hosed down. They have also used private militias that behaved similarly to a medieval private army to stop any visitations, even by senators to ensure the sheer magnitude of the ugliness they are inflicting on other human beings stays buried thus far.

Many medical staff face criminal prosecution for adhering to their Hippocratic oath to save lives and eradicate suffering wherever they can. In special legislation put in place by none other than the 'Lying Rodent' reporting torture and abuse to the UN is punishable by imprisonment.

Already several nurses that raised ethical issues with the 'at a comfortable arms distance private mercenaries running the place' have been included with other children in the morning round of whipping.

Other acts of unthinkable destitution of human rights include hiring childrens guards that are convicted child rapists, physical torture on anyone attempting suicide, using troubled teenagers for target practice and arresting and beating journalists and activism groups for attempting to bring the ongoing atrocities to international scrutiny.

The very most honourable government Minister released an official statement. "Really we can't see what the fuss is all about, they get excellent facilities at a huge cost to the taxpayer and the 'Callous Brutality Camouflaged in Fascist Authoritarianism defended by Cowardly Secrecy Act' had really helped to stop the flow of the boats". When asked for any evidence of this the very most honourable minister said under the Act 24 he was unable to provide any details. When challenged that is was just a old Catch22 con he replied that "making accusations like those were covered under the Act in the 'Nasty journalists Section' and you better be careful boy". He also went on to remind everyone present that "ALL refugees are terrorists and that the government got very little thanks for its courageous efforts to protect Australian citizens from this hideous threat, and that they should be lauding them for their heroic stance".

In retaliation UN human rights observers are said to be the target of a Section 24 investigation for revealing tortures without authorisation and will be arrested the next time they step foot on Australian soil.

Sopkesperson for the private militia that enforce the island are said to be proud of their human rights background citing both Guantanamo Bay and Auschwitz operational models which had been endorsed by the very most honourable Minister. Though one unidentified whistleblower admitted there was a 'kill or capture, (preferably kill), order in place for any further UN staff that came to Nauru'.

Further damming evidence is that public servants that get to inflict these outrages against humanity are now paying the price in mental health degradation. The very most honourable minister dismissed the corroborating evidence that even Australians, the island famous for its refugee demonisation are suffering bad karma for their hideous acts.

In another twist Haton - the infamous leader of the Babies Overboard, widely considered the biggest government scam to get re-elected in history has bolted to join the Trumphole™ just days before the finding. Emperor OctoTrumpus™ SpokesSpinner BetaPredator™ has commended her on the highly successful demonisation of vulnerable groups and is looking forward to her contribution in making America great again.

When the PM was asked to intervene to stop these outrages against humanity he replied "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their babies overboard, but it sure seemed that way".