Written by Al N.
Topics: INTERPOL, Clowns

Saturday, 15 October 2016

image for World Clown Conspiracy Uncovered
Remember, don't laugh!

Lyon, France Interpol, in conjunction with other police agencies, announced that they have uncovered a world-wide conspiracy by killer clowns to cause revolution and topple governments.

"Clowns have been infiltrating key world areas in Copenhagen, London, Moscow, and Tokyo and are ready to make their moves by all piling into little cars and distracting the world leaders by making balloon animals" spoke an Interpol official.

"The only defense is to try and spot the clown cars before they emerge. They can fit almost unlimited clowns in them. The smaller the car, the more clowns!" the official warned.

"Remember, the last thing you should do when confronted by a clown is laugh. If you do, you play right into their hands" said the official.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

