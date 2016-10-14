Australia's second most popular and beloved Neo-Nazi, former PM is doing more jockeying from the back bench and has endorsed OctoTrumpus™ policies.

After being nuked by his own party for wanton destruction of Australia, the political system and his own Liberal Party he is positioning for his Kevin Rudd Comeback.

Commentators believe he is scheming about a triple play

1. He can destabilize Turnbull who is disappearing into the political wilderness even before he has retired and achieve a labour party Rudd/Gillard/Rudd thing with a Abbott/Turnbull/Abbott flavour.

2. Run for leader of the labour party, as he accidentally destroyed his own party he has a better chance of getting elected as a labour leader.

2. Suck up to the OctoTrumpus™ so he can get a job with the him helping him destroy GOP and hopefully America as well.

He has been agitating on the fringes making kooky right wing fringe extremists fascist speeches to any country that is foolish enough to let him in the country.

Now however with the OctoTrumpus™ executing what Abbott called a brilliant and refreshing campaign based on real issues he was jockeying to play his part in this great fascist resurgence.

He dismissed accusations of sexual predation and Octopus groping stating, "your always going to get a bit of muck thrown at you when you are a pubic figure and he himself had so hose down a couple of Nazi-Feminists that thought the truth meant something. The reality is they are easy to demonise as many of them have security service files on them I can use, particularly the ones that threw their babies overboard".