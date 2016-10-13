Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 13 October 2016

image for Anti Human Rights Champion quits Public Service to take up job with Trumphole™
Taking her baby overboard throwing expertise to a new level

Considered one of the ugliest episodes in Australian political history the 'Founder of Refugee Demonising' that threw babies overboard gets wonderful send off from her most honourable colleagues.

With a long list of public governance triumphs and years of protracted lying, deceit, corrupt dirty deals, destroying the lives of junior employees (that were stupid enough to to speak the truth), generally carrying out the most hideous of political persecutions upon the decent and demonising the vulnerable, and her greatest humanitarian achievement 'throwing babies overboard' is to join the Trumphole™ campaign.

Trumphole™ spokespinner BetaPredator™ has boasted that this 'piece of ass' has the right stuff. This is exactly the sort of Nazi-Feminist we need to make America great again. When asked what specific qualification she had they replied, "hosing down the vulnerable and the ability to spin so effectively that ordinary punters had no idea of the extent of the evil being inflicted upon humanity". We really need someone like that to help destroy the Republican Party and demonise these opportunist women making complaints about the Trumphole™ being a predator, particularly at this the hour of his greatest triumph.

The recommendation for the role came from none other than the most successful cultural vandal in Australian political history, the Lying Rodent. He said that how cleverly she was able to hoodwink the population earned her a great deal of respect from all her honourable colleagues and he was sure the Trumphole™ campaign was just the thing she needed to take her professionalism to the 'next level'.

There are also reports Putin offered her a position in the Global Destabilization Taskforce (GDT™) he was currently running, but Trump offered the opportunity to destroy the lives of decent people, which she said was her personal preference.

"Of course my biggest accomplishment was the demonising of boat refugees, refusing the Navy to help them when they were sinking and saving this great nation from that hideous bunch of terrorists" she brags, "and further convincing the dumb punters it was all in the 'national interest', after all they ARE immigrants, its not as if they are human beings or anything". Apparently this was quite a joke inside the pryministers department for years. "Not only that but it really helped my career, because the politicians knew i could get the job done", she boasted.

When asked about any feelings of remorse that she was directly responsible for 100's of innocent women and children drowning at sea she replied with a now familar spin "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their Trumpholes™ overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!

You've seen the videos; head jerking, loss of balance, cackling inappropriate laughter, bizarre contorted smiling. Many have speculated everything from brain damage, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease but the truth is at last here thanks to a leak fro...
View 'Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!'

First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception'

Today in a world first a Western Australian Female Prisoner has been found pregnant and as none of the prison guards have touched her, Management are calling it the first 'Immaculate Conception'. A gaggle of local bishops has urgently flown direct...
View 'First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception''

Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"

"Well, I bought the painting a couple of weeks ago at a garage sale over on Glen drive" explained 56-year-old Martha Flanagan amidst the throng of neighbors and pilgrims in front of her home on Kenmore rd. "I thought it was a nice colorful painting...
View 'Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"'

Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates

A sudden onslaught of Phoneutria fera, also known as the Wandering Banana Spider, has swept over the banking industry. This species is particularly virulent with males, by causing painful priapic seizure, or the onset of a monstrous ongoing erecti...
View 'Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates'

Trump to make America grate again

Donald Trump, self-proclaimed serial-divorcee and stud and antagonist of whoever isn't in the audience at the time, has sworn in migrant blood he'll make America grate again. No one doubts it. Much admired by North Korean leader Kim Il Big Fat Ba...
View 'Trump to make America grate again'

Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest...
View 'Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title'

Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA

The JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act) legislation has moved rapidly ahead, then swerved and come to a screeching halt with three flat tires. This legislation is intended to bring to account the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 att...
View 'Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA'

Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing

Sydney University has announced it is to award an Honourary Doctorate to Howard for his magnificent contribution to destruction of human values, world peace and inciting hatred of others for political profit. Today Sydney University has declared t...
View 'Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 1?

8 6 1 12
58 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more