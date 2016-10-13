Considered one of the ugliest episodes in Australian political history the 'Founder of Refugee Demonising' that threw babies overboard gets wonderful send off from her most honourable colleagues.

With a long list of public governance triumphs and years of protracted lying, deceit, corrupt dirty deals, destroying the lives of junior employees (that were stupid enough to to speak the truth), generally carrying out the most hideous of political persecutions upon the decent and demonising the vulnerable, and her greatest humanitarian achievement 'throwing babies overboard' is to join the Trumphole™ campaign.

Trumphole™ spokespinner BetaPredator™ has boasted that this 'piece of ass' has the right stuff. This is exactly the sort of Nazi-Feminist we need to make America great again. When asked what specific qualification she had they replied, "hosing down the vulnerable and the ability to spin so effectively that ordinary punters had no idea of the extent of the evil being inflicted upon humanity". We really need someone like that to help destroy the Republican Party and demonise these opportunist women making complaints about the Trumphole™ being a predator, particularly at this the hour of his greatest triumph.

The recommendation for the role came from none other than the most successful cultural vandal in Australian political history, the Lying Rodent. He said that how cleverly she was able to hoodwink the population earned her a great deal of respect from all her honourable colleagues and he was sure the Trumphole™ campaign was just the thing she needed to take her professionalism to the 'next level'.

There are also reports Putin offered her a position in the Global Destabilization Taskforce (GDT™) he was currently running, but Trump offered the opportunity to destroy the lives of decent people, which she said was her personal preference.

"Of course my biggest accomplishment was the demonising of boat refugees, refusing the Navy to help them when they were sinking and saving this great nation from that hideous bunch of terrorists" she brags, "and further convincing the dumb punters it was all in the 'national interest', after all they ARE immigrants, its not as if they are human beings or anything". Apparently this was quite a joke inside the pryministers department for years. "Not only that but it really helped my career, because the politicians knew i could get the job done", she boasted.

When asked about any feelings of remorse that she was directly responsible for 100's of innocent women and children drowning at sea she replied with a now familar spin "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their Trumpholes™ overboard, but it sure seemed that way".