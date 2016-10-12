Written by Jung in the Jungle
Wednesday, 12 October 2016

image for Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl
Innocent affection falls foul of the hard liners

Abu Sin from Saudi Arabia has been caught chatting on the internet by the Arabian culture police and will have his genitalia mutilated and mangled by court order.

An innocent poor little Arab kid is to have his entire life destroyed after the presiding judge ordered him to be publicly mutilated for his extensive list of sex crimes.

What he was doing:

Using his iPhone to make social media calls to America
Talking to an American
Saying nice things about her
Having a conversation
Trying to live his life like a normal innocent naive kid
Failing to abjectly capitulate to ugly nasty fanatics

What he was found guilty of:

Using his iPhone to organise an international sex ring
Not being a terrorist suicide bomber
Plotting the overthrow of the government
Plotting to to overthrow Islam
Having the misfortune to live in such a caring , liberal country

His defending lawyer appointed by the courts offered no defence and said the little punk deserved everything he got and was lucky that the judge was in a compassionate mood and he did not get a death sentence.

The judges scathing summation said it was time to stop all this corruption of youth by western debauchery and that if he uses his iPhone to talk to anyone again he will be summarily executed.

The judge said it was time to make Arabia great again.

A special squad is situated on the building opposite with snipers ready to fire as soon as they get the message he has violated the court order.

International Human NoRights Groups have responded with a very stern message, "Well it does seem a bit manifestly excessive, but everyone knows the cost of cyber-dating, especially with a Trump country".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More fake news stories

Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees

In a world wide precedent and after investigations by both the UN and Amnesty International recommendations for charges intentional torture of women and children to be laid against the very most honourable minister in what has been described a 'hideo...
View 'Australian Immigration Minister to be indicted by UN for torture of refugees'

North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad

Pynongyang, North Korea Although it seems like he would get used to it, Kim Jong-Un's most recent missile once again exploded on the launching pad, sending the rotund dictator into a rage. "Kim Jong-Un was last seen jumping up and down and orderi...
View 'North Korea's DICtator, Kim Jong-Un, In Hiding After Seventh Missile in a Row Explodes on the Launching Pad'

Packers Chinese Whale Hunt hits tragedy as Chinese government arrest Crown Casino staff

In a typically grubby Packer attempt to invade the Chinese gambler market and circumvent the Chinese gambling laws by bringing 'whales' to Australia to gamble has come severely off the rails with the arrest of all Crown Casinos staff in China. Las...
View 'Packers Chinese Whale Hunt hits tragedy as Chinese government arrest Crown Casino staff'

Ecuador Embassy Sets Conditions to Restore Assange's Internet

London, UK-The Ecuadorian embassy issued its first statement explaining their decision to halt internet access to Julian Assange, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief. "Julian Assange resides with us at the embassy since June 2012. Ecuador granted him polit...
View 'Ecuador Embassy Sets Conditions to Restore Assange's Internet'

Destroying Donald Trump by ring, ring, ringing the phones off the hooks

"Hi, my name is Frankenstein Hyde," I said to the head guru at the local Republican Party headquarters. "That's a weird name," he said. "Yeah, I was an ugly baby. My Grandpa just got home from Vietnam and he was in no mood to have a kid. And b...
View 'Destroying Donald Trump by ring, ring, ringing the phones off the hooks'

George W. Bush Admits He's Afraid of Words

Former president George W. Bush admitted that he was afraid of words while attending a Republican fund-raiser in Cincinnatti over the summer. Specifically, he was afraid of Donald Trump and all of his "-isms," such as "nativism," "protectionism," and...
View 'George W. Bush Admits He's Afraid of Words'

Zombies rush Hatian jailers

ARCAHATE, Haiti -- Two thousand naked Hatians forced their way past screws into the local jail here, Warden Yozambie Yomama said on the record. The interlopers were suffering from exposure, starvation, zombification, and the Clinton Foundation, a...
View 'Zombies rush Hatian jailers'

Jesus Makes a Confession: " I messed up…"

In a late afternoon press conference, Jesus made a shocking confession: "I screwed up." "I don't get to say that very often, but remember that I'm only mostly divine, you know? Nobody's perfect - well, except my dad. The Creator rarely messes...
View 'Jesus Makes a Confession: " I messed up…"'

