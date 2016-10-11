Italy has recently become interested in making a change to their government, and are inspired by America's republican nominee Donald Trump. People are now looking for a beloved reality star to represent Italy, and there is even discussion about possible American reality stars who might possess untapped political talent. Parliament has taken notice, and are considering changing laws in order to elect a young reality star from America as their next president.

A number of polls reflect Italy's desire to take a new direction in politics. Two reputable polls (conducted independently from each other and having no affiliation with any government official or institution) show that people are very likely support having a reality star as president. The poll showed a small percentage (14 %) who are neutral and only 5 % of those polled would never want a reality star in office. Although there is interest in having a celebrity president, 52 % of those polled did not agree that the president should appoint a celebrity as prime minister.

Numerous interviews were conducted in order to get to the core of the poll answers. We sent Reporter Carmela McIntosh to Italy to find out what people think about a reality star as Italy's next president. Annamaria Romano from Naples replied, "I think it's a little crazy, but people in America seem to love the idea." Renato Marino from Salerno answered, "It's great! We need change, and reality stars are literally just like me. Nothing at all like politicians." Although most people expressed excitement for the concept of a reality star as the president, one person had a negative response. Professor Paola Giordano (University of Milan) exclaimed, "Is this a real question? What qualifications does a celebrity have? Why is this even a possibility?" Her answer elicited booing and sneers from the crowd that had gathered. It was clear that her sentiments were not shared by the majority.

McIntosh also asked who people would like to see as president, and Snookie (from the popular American documentary, Jersey Shore) was the top choice. Annamaria Romano said, "She doesn't know anything about Italian politics, and that's what I like about her." Niccolo Costa from Milan said, "I've trusted people who've had experience in politics, but maybe it's time for something different." Many people agreed that she would be the best choice because of her Italian roots. However, there was some backlash. Francesco Marino from Naples (no relation to Renato Marino) said, "She does not represent Italy, she represents herself," and another person who wished to remain anonymous stated, "I would never want a women as president!"

The poll results and interviews illustrate that a reality star president could be in Italy's future. If enough people show interest, parliament may take a new direction in the next presidential election. Some people have shown caution about making a change in the type of politician who will represent Italy, but perhaps America will prove that having a celebrity run the country is the better option.