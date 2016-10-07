Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 7 October 2016

image for North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man
Meanwhile, at the same time in the U.S., by coincidence the candidate Trump's pants caught on fire.

Pynongyang, North Korea Kim Jong-Un, North Korean dictator REALLY knows how to put the "dic" in dictator.

Reports are that Kim is very pissed at his public relations man for not getting him more press space in world newspapers.

The PR man explained that the U.S. elections were taking priority over Kim's irrational rants. He also explained that the candidate Donald Trump had really amped up the crazy factor and Kim Jong-Un's latest crazy stunts don't really measure up to Trump's.

Also pissing off Kim was the fact that the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson could not remember Kim's name.

"I am the No. 1 threat to the U.S. and they don't even know my name!" screamed Kim to the PR man.

Of course, getting fired by Kim meant that the hapless PR was actually set on fire.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin

US president Obama smoked a blunt with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this weekend while wrapping up the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China. So did Obama and Putin get high together as some are now claiming? The cannabis that the two world leaders sm...
View 'Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin'

All Australian bureaucrats strike - no one notices

For months now the entire work force of the Australian Public Service has taken strike action, but citizens can't tell any difference in service levels. After years of getting a raw remuneration deal public servants have had enough and have conduc...
View 'All Australian bureaucrats strike - no one notices'

U of Texas dildo movement goes viral

Last week students at the University of Texas protested a law allowing concealed weapons on campus by exhibiting dildos on tee shirts, plus carrying around plastic replicas in a large variety of colors and sizes. Students are pointing to the absu...
View 'U of Texas dildo movement goes viral'

Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!

You've seen the videos; head jerking, loss of balance, cackling inappropriate laughter, bizarre contorted smiling. Many have speculated everything from brain damage, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease but the truth is at last here thanks to a leak fro...
View 'Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!'

Obama Offers Philippine President Duterte Joint Causing International Blow-Up

Leaders of the G-20 met in executive session and adopted an emergency resolution. The resolution called on putting U.S. President Barrack Hossein Obama and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in time-out after the two traded insults and accusations...
View 'Obama Offers Philippine President Duterte Joint Causing International Blow-Up'

First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception'

Today in a world first a Western Australian Female Prisoner has been found pregnant and as none of the prison guards have touched her, Management are calling it the first 'Immaculate Conception'. A gaggle of local bishops has urgently flown direct...
View 'First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception''

Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates

A sudden onslaught of Phoneutria fera, also known as the Wandering Banana Spider, has swept over the banking industry. This species is particularly virulent with males, by causing painful priapic seizure, or the onset of a monstrous ongoing erecti...
View 'Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates'

Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest...
View 'Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 4?

5 4 13 2
91 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more