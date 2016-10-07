Pynongyang, North Korea Kim Jong-Un, North Korean dictator REALLY knows how to put the "dic" in dictator.

Reports are that Kim is very pissed at his public relations man for not getting him more press space in world newspapers.

The PR man explained that the U.S. elections were taking priority over Kim's irrational rants. He also explained that the candidate Donald Trump had really amped up the crazy factor and Kim Jong-Un's latest crazy stunts don't really measure up to Trump's.

Also pissing off Kim was the fact that the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson could not remember Kim's name.

"I am the No. 1 threat to the U.S. and they don't even know my name!" screamed Kim to the PR man.

Of course, getting fired by Kim meant that the hapless PR was actually set on fire.