Sydney University has announced it is to award an Honourary Doctorate to Howard for his magnificent contribution to destruction of human values, world peace and inciting hatred of others for political profit.

Today Sydney University has declared the most honourable Howard known as the 'lying rodent' by his closet allies and the hideous face of evil to his detractors will be recognised for his magnificent contribution to the progress of the human species.

Noted in his award was the contribution to anti-racism by murdering boat refugees and fabrication of evidence in the scandalous 'children overboard affair' and stealing Pauline Hansons policies.

Further for his contribution to WMD (Weapons of Mass Deception) in the Iraqi War which was funnily enough widely reviled by the Australian Defence Forces personnel.

Also his contribution to the legitimisation of rank and blatant lying as a weapon of politics, not to mention the destruction of countless lives and careers of those foolish enough to try to surface the craven lies and bullying that was the motif of his era.

Many academics and the few remaining intelligent people have launched a nationwide protest at this utter sellout and hypocrisy of national values.

Howard remarked that they should know better as he still had many of their children held in captivity in the dungeons under parliament house and he would ensure their kiddies got a special dose of torture for their nasty comments.

Those that have spoken out but have not had their children taken hostage by the liberal party storm troopers have been advised to seek political asylum in North Korea where the climate scientists have taken refuge. They are believed to have requested Kim Jon-ill to prepare a black ops mission for a kiddy extraction exercise from underneath parliament house.

The scientists once again re-affirm that the North Korean policies are much more humane and enlightened than anything they ever saw in Australia.

Based on his now highly honourable academic validation of his 'boat people' policy he is considering sueing Trump for his demonisation of vulnerable minorities claiming he invented it first and demanded that history record him not Trump as the first great humanitarian.