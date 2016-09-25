Written by Al N.
Sunday, 25 September 2016

image for Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title
The top of the list was a runaway for Kim Jong-Un after Gaddafi died-but not since Trump showed up!

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest world poll.

"Even with the possibility that Trump could win, with just the thought that he could possibly be the guy with his finger on the trigger instead of up in the air waving at protesters, is enough to spring him up next to that other crazy-ass world leader who is even crazier than his crazy-ass daddy," spoke an anonymous pollster.

Right now, the poll for Craziest World Leader reads as follows:

1. Kim Jong-Un
1. Donald Trump # (with a bullet)
3. Vladimir Putin
4. Bashar al-Assad
5. Robert Mugabe
6. Fidel and Raul Castro
7. Yahya Jammeh
8. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo
9. Isaias Afewerki
10.King Hamad Al-Khalifa

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

