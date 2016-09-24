Written by thomas o'hanlon
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Jesus, Catholic, hoax

Saturday, 24 September 2016

image for Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"
Mrs. Flanagan's "nice colorful painting"

"Well, I bought the painting a couple of weeks ago at a garage sale over on Glen drive" explained 56-year-old Martha Flanagan amidst the throng of neighbors and pilgrims in front of her home on Kenmore rd. "I thought it was a nice colorful painting of a handsome young man that would be a nice fill in for an empty spot on my living room wall."

Since then this "fill in for an empty spot" has attracted the eyes of thousands of curiosity seekers, religious fanatics, and speculators.

The attraction started when a neighbor, Mrs. Hurley from next door stopped by for coffee.

"I come in the house, I look, I drop to my knees and pray" said Mrs. Hurley. "Martha, I said to my confused friend its Jesus Christ!"

"and that's when I realized it also, I nearly fainted" said Mrs. Flanagan.

After phone calls were made and pictures posted on social media it did not take long for the tranquil bedroom neighborhood in Bucks County to be overwhelmed with cars and people. Mrs. Flanagan hired an events manager to coordinate.

Party, Party, Party Events president Sherman Fluke worked with the township to set up barriers and line coordinates to keep the crowd moving at a rapid pace so all can "gaze upon this miracle" said Mr. Fluke.

At ten dollars a pop with nearly a hundred thousand people expected this week alone Party Party Party Events and Mrs. Flanagan stand to profit handsomely from this miracle.

I asked for assistance from world famous Biblical debunker Alan Thatch. Mr. Thatch first came into prominence by debunking the Shroud of Turin by claiming "It is not a shroud, it's a robe!"

As soon as Mr. Thatch laid his eyes upon the picture he announced:

"well of course it looks like Jesus, it IS a painting of Jesus! There are thousands of these throughout the world- "
At that precise moment Alan Thatch was shot in the head from a pistol in the hand of Party Party Party events president Sherman Fluke.

"I was cleaning my gun" shouted Mr. Fluke "hey, shit happens!"

And there he sat at the kitchen table with gun in hand, gun oil on table next to cleaning rod.

"But why are you cleaning your gun?" I asked.

"To prevent buildup of fouling residue" he explained "you obviously don't own a gun"

There were enough witnesses and evidence there to corroborate Mr. Fluke's claim so a sheet was thrown over the body of Mr. Thatch and the procession continued however the price of admission had gone up to twenty dollars.

when asked why the price had jumped Mr. Fluke stated "there are now two attractions, the Miracle Painting That Looks Like Jesus and the dead guy on the floor"

"Isn't that price gouging?" I asked.

"did you know I have more guns to clean" he replied.

Make thomas o'hanlon's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump to make America grate again

Donald Trump, self-proclaimed serial-divorcee and stud and antagonist of whoever isn't in the audience at the time, has sworn in migrant blood he'll make America grate again. No one doubts it. Much admired by North Korean leader Kim Il Big Fat Ba...
View 'Trump to make America grate again'

Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest...
View 'Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title'

Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA

The JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act) legislation has moved rapidly ahead, then swerved and come to a screeching halt with three flat tires. This legislation is intended to bring to account the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 att...
View 'Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA'

Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing

Sydney University has announced it is to award an Honourary Doctorate to Howard for his magnificent contribution to destruction of human values, world peace and inciting hatred of others for political profit. Today Sydney University has declared t...
View 'Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing'

God Enraged Chik fil A is Closed on Sunday

God woke up last Sunday with one thing on his mind: a nice hot Chik fil A chicken sandwich with a large fries and a large coke. To his dismay he soon found out all Chik fil A locations were closed on Sunday in order to give homage to the Almighty h...
View 'God Enraged Chik fil A is Closed on Sunday'

North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man

Pynongyang, North Korea Kim Jong-Un, North Korean dictator REALLY knows how to put the "dic" in dictator. Reports are that Kim is very pissed at his public relations man for not getting him more press space in world newspapers. The PR man exp...
View 'North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man'

Is government the new reality show? The future of Italian politics

Italy has recently become interested in making a change to their government, and are inspired by America's republican nominee Donald Trump. People are now looking for a beloved reality star to represent Italy, and there is even discussion about poss...
View 'Is government the new reality show? The future of Italian politics'

Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl

Abu Sin from Saudi Arabia has been caught chatting on the internet by the Arabian culture police and will have his genitalia mutilated and mangled by court order. An innocent poor little Arab kid is to have his entire life destroyed after the pres...
View 'Saudi Kid to be punished with Genetalia Mutilation for cyber dating with an American girl'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 1?

6 20 5 18
107 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more