Today in a world first a Western Australian Female Prisoner has been found pregnant and as none of the prison guards have touched her, Management are calling it the first 'Immaculate Conception'.

A gaggle of local bishops has urgently flown direct to the Vatican on one of the Churches private jet fleet to announce the news of a new Messiah. It is rumoured that even the pope will pay a personal visit to establish the conception credentials.

The local prison guards have started a betting board for the infants name with Jesus2 being the front runner at early stages in the betting ring. Apparently this is favoured as it will increase the likelihood of papal acceptance and thus play through the media distraction without any further need for anything unnecessary like an inquiry.

Meanwhile Crib's in the Manger sales have taken off with everyone wanting to be part of the action. As always there are the fake copy cats claiming virgin births to get some media space, but authorities remind the public that only female prisoners can have virgin births because there is absolutely now way they could be engaging in familiar relations with anyone in the can.