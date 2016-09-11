You've seen the videos; head jerking, loss of balance, cackling inappropriate laughter, bizarre contorted smiling. Many have speculated everything from brain damage, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease but the truth is at last here thanks to a leak from her own campaign staff.

The brain damage theory isn't true, but she did suffer a concussion after a fall months ago. This led to a little understood and rarely talked about neurological problem. Clinically it's known as Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder or more simply as (PGAD). To put it bluntly; what you're witnessing is a woman tortured by up to 73 orgasms a day. This leaves her in a constant state of sweaty heaving exhaustion as she rides a hellish roller coaster of carnality which leaves the presidential candidate in agonizing ecstasy which won't let up!

The campaign staffer said; "This is a very slippery situation for us. Even the slightest movement in a car or a brush against her shoulder sends the former first lady into an orgasmic frenzy. Everything triggers it- hand shakes, flashing lights, a sneeze. The only remedy we've found so far is to keep her husband Bill in her eye-line which is inconvenient because it detracts from her campaign as unique and separate from her husbands presidency. One solution we found was to have her swipe two fingers along a shirt her husband has worn to get his pheromone scent. Every time she's about to have an attack she would discreetly bring her hand near her nose. This created a new problem. While the creeping orgasm was immediately quashed it lead to gagging and coughing fits which also makes her seem unhealthy."