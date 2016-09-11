Written by Harry Klondike
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 11 September 2016

image for Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!

You've seen the videos; head jerking, loss of balance, cackling inappropriate laughter, bizarre contorted smiling. Many have speculated everything from brain damage, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease but the truth is at last here thanks to a leak from her own campaign staff.

The brain damage theory isn't true, but she did suffer a concussion after a fall months ago. This led to a little understood and rarely talked about neurological problem. Clinically it's known as Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder or more simply as (PGAD). To put it bluntly; what you're witnessing is a woman tortured by up to 73 orgasms a day. This leaves her in a constant state of sweaty heaving exhaustion as she rides a hellish roller coaster of carnality which leaves the presidential candidate in agonizing ecstasy which won't let up!

The campaign staffer said; "This is a very slippery situation for us. Even the slightest movement in a car or a brush against her shoulder sends the former first lady into an orgasmic frenzy. Everything triggers it- hand shakes, flashing lights, a sneeze. The only remedy we've found so far is to keep her husband Bill in her eye-line which is inconvenient because it detracts from her campaign as unique and separate from her husbands presidency. One solution we found was to have her swipe two fingers along a shirt her husband has worn to get his pheromone scent. Every time she's about to have an attack she would discreetly bring her hand near her nose. This created a new problem. While the creeping orgasm was immediately quashed it lead to gagging and coughing fits which also makes her seem unhealthy."

Make Harry Klondike's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception'

Today in a world first a Western Australian Female Prisoner has been found pregnant and as none of the prison guards have touched her, Management are calling it the first 'Immaculate Conception'. A gaggle of local bishops has urgently flown direct...
View 'First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception''

Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates

A sudden onslaught of Phoneutria fera, also known as the Wandering Banana Spider, has swept over the banking industry. This species is particularly virulent with males, by causing painful priapic seizure, or the onset of a monstrous ongoing erecti...
View 'Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates'

Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest...
View 'Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title'

Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"

"Well, I bought the painting a couple of weeks ago at a garage sale over on Glen drive" explained 56-year-old Martha Flanagan amidst the throng of neighbors and pilgrims in front of her home on Kenmore rd. "I thought it was a nice colorful painting...
View 'Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"'

Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing

Sydney University has announced it is to award an Honourary Doctorate to Howard for his magnificent contribution to destruction of human values, world peace and inciting hatred of others for political profit. Today Sydney University has declared t...
View 'Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing'

Trump to make America grate again

Donald Trump, self-proclaimed serial-divorcee and stud and antagonist of whoever isn't in the audience at the time, has sworn in migrant blood he'll make America grate again. No one doubts it. Much admired by North Korean leader Kim Il Big Fat Ba...
View 'Trump to make America grate again'

Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA

The JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act) legislation has moved rapidly ahead, then swerved and come to a screeching halt with three flat tires. This legislation is intended to bring to account the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 att...
View 'Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA'

North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man

Pynongyang, North Korea Kim Jong-Un, North Korean dictator REALLY knows how to put the "dic" in dictator. Reports are that Kim is very pissed at his public relations man for not getting him more press space in world newspapers. The PR man exp...
View 'North Korean Dictator Fires PR Man'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 4?

4 1 5 6
53 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more