Written by Amiko Aventurista
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 9 September 2016

image for Obama Offers Philippine President Duterte Joint Causing International Blow-Up
Obama and Philippines

Leaders of the G-20 met in executive session and adopted an emergency resolution. The resolution called on putting U.S. President Barrack Hossein Obama and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in time-out after the two traded insults and accusations. On a 17 - 1 vote, leaders of the top 20 economies agreed both men must go to their room without supper. To demonstrate resolve and determination, the G-20 leaders agreed to cut the cable television service as well as remove the mini-bar from their rooms.

How this diplomatic row began is unclear but it appears President Obama may be at fault. "I am completely shocked by the reaction of President Duterte to my offer of friendship. I offered to hit this joint with me, and they guy goes ballistic! No one told me he is an anti-pot fanatic? I blame my staff for not telling me."

Speaking on behalf of the G-20 delegation, Chinese President Xi Jingping, explained the G-20 is a gentlemen's club and both leaders must act respectable. "Leadership means, spying on friends, ordering a hit, invading another country, or using a drone to wipe out a hospital, without dropping the 'F' bomb in public".

South African President Jacob Zuma voted against the resolution, saying "if Obama is out, I will be the only African left at the G-20. Although he is from Kenya and I'm from South Africa, we Africans need to stick together. And, I hate to be alone. Besides, what's a little pre-game trash talk among friends."

The G-20 may permit Obama and Duterte to reclaim their seats at the table provided they promise to not order military action during the remainder of the conference. Secretary of State John Kerry, would not commit to non-violence during the summit, saying "President Duterte started it." Duterte, acting as his own spokesperson said, "I am the Manila Mauler for a reason but if he won't I won't either."

No military action has been reported.

Make Amiko Aventurista's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!

You've seen the videos; head jerking, loss of balance, cackling inappropriate laughter, bizarre contorted smiling. Many have speculated everything from brain damage, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease but the truth is at last here thanks to a leak fro...
View 'Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!'

First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception'

Today in a world first a Western Australian Female Prisoner has been found pregnant and as none of the prison guards have touched her, Management are calling it the first 'Immaculate Conception'. A gaggle of local bishops has urgently flown direct...
View 'First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception''

Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"

"Well, I bought the painting a couple of weeks ago at a garage sale over on Glen drive" explained 56-year-old Martha Flanagan amidst the throng of neighbors and pilgrims in front of her home on Kenmore rd. "I thought it was a nice colorful painting...
View 'Nice painting "Looks Like Jesus"'

Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates

A sudden onslaught of Phoneutria fera, also known as the Wandering Banana Spider, has swept over the banking industry. This species is particularly virulent with males, by causing painful priapic seizure, or the onset of a monstrous ongoing erecti...
View 'Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates'

Trump to make America grate again

Donald Trump, self-proclaimed serial-divorcee and stud and antagonist of whoever isn't in the audience at the time, has sworn in migrant blood he'll make America grate again. No one doubts it. Much admired by North Korean leader Kim Il Big Fat Ba...
View 'Trump to make America grate again'

Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest...
View 'Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title'

Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA

The JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act) legislation has moved rapidly ahead, then swerved and come to a screeching halt with three flat tires. This legislation is intended to bring to account the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 att...
View 'Proverbial elephant in the room sighs lets loose odors over JASTA'

Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing

Sydney University has announced it is to award an Honourary Doctorate to Howard for his magnificent contribution to destruction of human values, world peace and inciting hatred of others for political profit. Today Sydney University has declared t...
View 'Ex-Priminister 'Lying Rodent' given Honourary Doctorate for Racism, Cultural Vandalism , War Crimes and Baby Tossing'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 4?

2 1 18 7
61 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more