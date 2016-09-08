Written by Jung in the Jungle
Thursday, 8 September 2016

Union rep was hoping citizens would notice public service had been on strike for over a month soon

For months now the entire work force of the Australian Public Service has taken strike action, but citizens can't tell any difference in service levels.

After years of getting a raw remuneration deal public servants have had enough and have conducted country wide strikes for over a month now. They said the government leaves them no choice after a paltry pay deal of a 23% increase in wages every year and a reduction to a 3.4 hour week.

They also said attacks on their bonus systems like
paid stress leave;
paid child caring leave,
paid maternity leave;
paid recreational leave;
paid life leave,
paid go to the movies leave;
paid pick up the kids from school leave;
paid visit my relatives in another country leave;
paid i couldn't be bothered to go to work today leave;
paid apathy leave;
paid being stressed by my own apathy leave;
paid having to answer difficult questions leave;
paid everyone is nasty to me leave

Most reactions from citizens indicated they were unable to tell the difference. Waiting times were about the same, quality of service was about the same, achievement levels were unchanged and the general inertia alert rating appeared to be at the usual 'strong levels of apathy'.

"Hopefully now with all the news stories people will realise government stopped several weeks ago, then we can get this great country back on track", unions boasted.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

