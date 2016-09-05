Written by XRhonda Speaks
Monday, 5 September 2016

image for Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin
Obama smoked a THC free blunt with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

US president Obama smoked a blunt with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this weekend while wrapping up the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

So did Obama and Putin get high together as some are now claiming?

The cannabis that the two world leaders smoked is NearBud™, a product which contains no psychoactive THC and is legal in China and many parts of the world.

NearWeed™, located in the Netherlands, is new on the marijuana scene. As marijuana producers have pushed THC content higher and higher, there's been a strong demand for low and no THC products for people who just like the taste and smell of smoking good bud, but who don't want the legal and physical ramifications of smoking real weed. NearWeed™ has now filled that demand.

Newt Gingrich was quick to criticize Obama's blunt meeting, as he told an imaginary press conference in his head.

"Kids are going to see this and think it's OK to smoke pot, Obama is setting an example to our kids to lie and disrespect authority just like Bill Clinton did when he was in office."

Obama for his part defended his sharing of some Nearbud™ with the Russian Oligarch.

"It's just like an occasional cigar, maybe I take a few puffs a couple of times a year, I just had a toke with Putin to break the ice. And because he was passing us all shots of vodka, I needed something to slow down my vodka intake as an equalizer. Later we were able to talk seriously about some fundamental concerns that our two countries share."

Sales of NearWeed™ and NearBud™ have spiked since Obama and Putin put the product in the spotlight. A page on the NearWeed™ website touted the benefits of their no THC varieties of NearWeed™ and NearBud™, all without the "couch lock" common to modern high THC cannabis products.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

