Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 5 September 2016

image for Obama forced to exit rear end of Air Force One plus no red carpet
The red carpet problem has not escalated to an international incident at this time

Mr. Obama's arrival in China for the G-20 summit was somewhat perplexing as no properly placed stairway and accompanying red carpet were supplied at the airport.

State Department officials are studying this development but have dispensed with calling it "provocative" for the moment.

In contrast to Mr. Putin, who received the red carpet treatment, Mr. Obama was forced to use a rear exit of Air Force One, and brave the cold bare cement on exiting his jet.

A Chinese official who requested anonymity commented, "Well, we dispensed with the official stairway and red carpet because they were not requested."

In turn, a US official traveling with the president who requested anonymity stated, "Yes, but the indispensable nature of the stairway and red carpet ought to be taken for granted."

Mr. Putin's stairway and red carpet were supplied, and the Russian leader used this most excellent arrival to cast his personal spell over the G-20 conference immediately.

A Russian spokesperson requesting anonymity explained, "We know the protocols and did request the proper equipment for our leader's arrival. It is not wise to dispense with procedures. After all it is their airport."

This their airport was further elaborated when Mr. Obama's assistant Susan Rice broke protocol in moving around a rope meant to stipulate restraints on US journalists accompanying the president.

Some words passed between Ms. Rice and a Chinese official, who felt forced to remind her: "This is our country and our airport!"

Ms. Rice is reported to have responded (not yet confirmed): "Yes, but we are dignitaries and require respect. That is indispensable."

This unsettling and undignified arrival for the President, forced to evacuate Air Force One "out the arse end," as one anonymous sergeant major accompanying the flight put it, was further roiled when the president's motorcade was interrupted.

Little Chinese boys swarmed forward causing blockage as they approached the windows of Mr. Obama's limousine holding up containers of ice cream.

"Indispensable Chinese ice cream!" they shouted. "You take home. Very nice. You love it!"

Analysts later theorized this development was a "satirical playlet" in which the Chinese boys were mimicking Mr. Putin's gift of Russian ice cream to China's President Xi.

Mr. Obama was unruffled throughout these events, which some might have wondered about as assault on presidential dignity.

"Of course the press is indispensable," Mr. Obama said. "It should accompany us at every step, that's all it was. As to the ice cream, well--"

US reporters craned forward, cameras blinking.

"I like the dime store dispensary style myself. You know, the drumstick with peanuts? As to the red carpet, ahm . . . ?"

Reporters leaned further forward.

"Susan was dispensed into other tasks at that time, and just plain forgot to put in our order. That's all it is. No need to overcrank on it."

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Australian Pri-Minister arrested for giving homeless beggar $5 in Melbourne

A huge controversy in Melbourne this morning as the head of the Australian government is taken into custody for aiding and abetting homeless begging. Despite Turnbull being especially briefed on the communities hard line attitude to homeless peopl...
View 'Australian Pri-Minister arrested for giving homeless beggar $5 in Melbourne'

Slut Shaming School Slammed and Scolded

After the recent revelations that schoolie nudies were being harvested in Australian Schools, one of the schools at the centre of the scandal has hosted a slut parade. This rather draconian, but sadly typical shoot the victim response is being wid...
View 'Slut Shaming School Slammed and Scolded'

Trump Self Deports Jesus

Completely misunderstanding Mitt Romney's concept of self deportation, Donald Trump took it upon himself to deport a man to his home country. Now Donald Trump and his staff are facing kidnapping and terrorism charges after forcing Jesus Chavez, a US...
View 'Trump Self Deports Jesus'

Huge protests in Australia over Turnbulls act of compassion - Mob call for Impeachment and Death Penalty

After allegations came to light the Australian PM gave a homeless guy $5, huge protests have ensued. The population is enraged on mass with this flagrant non-conformance to traditional wholesome domestic values calling it Un-Australian and have...
View 'Huge protests in Australia over Turnbulls act of compassion - Mob call for Impeachment and Death Penalty'

Western australian Doctors trying to use courts to force parents to put dying child onto Zombie pills for the rest of his 2 month life

Parents of a young child with terminal brain cancer have been hauled back to court a second time as doctors try to force the parents to pump the poor little kid full of toxic chemicals. Parents are concerned they want him to enjoy what is left of...
View 'Western australian Doctors trying to use courts to force parents to put dying child onto Zombie pills for the rest of his 2 month life'

Russians Hack Medical Records: Both Trump And Clinton Unfit For Office

Donald Trump's challenge to Russian hackers to find the dirt on Hillary Clinton has backfired as Wikileaks released hacked medical records damaging to both Clinton and Trump. The revelations that neither candidate is physically fit to run a lemona...
View 'Russians Hack Medical Records: Both Trump And Clinton Unfit For Office'

Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots

After his attorneys advised him to avoid all contact with real human beings with feelings, conscience and morals, Roger Ailes replaced a few of Donald Trump's campaign staff with sexbots. The move has raised red flags as the sexbots are seen as a...
View 'Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots'

Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach

Today it has come to national attention that Wyndham Council will seek the execution of a pensioner who built a shed on the beach, fixed the road and stopped people dumping rubbish. As the plot unravels in the mainstream media it appears as though...
View 'Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 4?

7 20 25 16
52 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more