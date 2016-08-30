Written by thomas o'hanlon
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 30 August 2016

image for "The Boss" breaks his own record
Bruce fan enjoying record breaking performance

Last night at the Meadowlands, Bruce Springsteen shattered his own record by going on a 47-minute monologue segueing beautifully between a somber ATLANTIC CITY and a raucous Rosalita.

The crowd used this time to use the bathroom, text their children, and nap while others swayed rhythmically while humming "we shall overcome".

"In the hot chaotic summer of 1964 my Daddy told me that life was dormant unto most" he began "yet it was the intrinsic value of Old man Jenkins death that brought out the taste in paprika that hot crazy night."

He paused occasionally and chuckled as the crowd responded in kind.

"There was a pond, a swimming hole back beyond the tracks deep in Mosquito woods. I would bring Mary there and we would play Patty cake until the sun rose up above the marshy creek."

Half way through the rant, his wife Patty and Little Stevie slowly approached Bruce sensing that maybe Bruce was suffering from heat stroke that caused his brain to lock but he shunned them away as the crowd roared, sensing history was in the making.

As he approached his old 23-minute record rant of 2003 in Wembly the crowd began whispering "Buuuuuuuuuuce" "Bruuuuuuuuuuuce" which seemed to energize the legend.

"In the attic of my old house where I grew up I found a nook in the corner where the chimney met the sloping roof and there I found a bag of old shoes" he continued "I had an old Sting Ray bike named Hector which I used to ride to the factory where I watched through the windows as big iron pistons pounded out sweat and sins. My granddaddy wore a hat. At the corner deli, Mr. Smith would hand out donuts and tell us not to swim in the poisonous lake. Way before sun up and way after dark was the magic moment when the crickets shouted their song of freedom."

He struggled on, at one point almost losing his balance "ten times twelve is my favorite number, my momma would make cake out of sorry little birds and pop tarts, I replaced the wheels of a 1959 Thunderbird with porcupines, my neighbors were Italian and ate spaghetti every Sunday night while the frogs croaked and the wind blew soft salt air from the nearby Atlantic telling us all that summer was over."

Smashing through the record, the crowd cheered wildly not hearing the rest of the words but not caring for they knew they were part of something great.

He finally finished with "It was the round pebbles that wouldn't skip that gathered by the shore and watched forlornly as the Seagulls alerted the trees and sounded the alarm of fire that burns so deep within the soul of the undying cat."

Finally, at forty-seven minutes and twelve seconds he shouted "ONE, TWO, THREE, FOUR" and the band joined in as the crowd all sang "ROSALITA".

Make thomas o'hanlon's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin

US president Obama smoked a blunt with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this weekend while wrapping up the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China. So did Obama and Putin get high together as some are now claiming? The cannabis that the two world leaders sm...
View 'Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin'

All Australian bureaucrats strike - no one notices

For months now the entire work force of the Australian Public Service has taken strike action, but citizens can't tell any difference in service levels. After years of getting a raw remuneration deal public servants have had enough and have conduc...
View 'All Australian bureaucrats strike - no one notices'

U of Texas dildo movement goes viral

Last week students at the University of Texas protested a law allowing concealed weapons on campus by exhibiting dildos on tee shirts, plus carrying around plastic replicas in a large variety of colors and sizes. Students are pointing to the absu...
View 'U of Texas dildo movement goes viral'

Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!

You've seen the videos; head jerking, loss of balance, cackling inappropriate laughter, bizarre contorted smiling. Many have speculated everything from brain damage, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease but the truth is at last here thanks to a leak fro...
View 'Hillary's Health Problem Exposed!'

Obama Offers Philippine President Duterte Joint Causing International Blow-Up

Leaders of the G-20 met in executive session and adopted an emergency resolution. The resolution called on putting U.S. President Barrack Hossein Obama and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in time-out after the two traded insults and accusations...
View 'Obama Offers Philippine President Duterte Joint Causing International Blow-Up'

First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception'

Today in a world first a Western Australian Female Prisoner has been found pregnant and as none of the prison guards have touched her, Management are calling it the first 'Immaculate Conception'. A gaggle of local bishops has urgently flown direct...
View 'First recorded prison system 'Immaculate Conception''

Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates

A sudden onslaught of Phoneutria fera, also known as the Wandering Banana Spider, has swept over the banking industry. This species is particularly virulent with males, by causing painful priapic seizure, or the onset of a monstrous ongoing erecti...
View 'Wandering banana spider attacks banking industry executives they flee to off-shore estates'

Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title

Even though he has not been elected President and is at present only the Republican Party nominee and mouthpiece, Donald Trump has jumped into a dead tie with North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un as the craziest world leader still-in-power, in the latest...
View 'Donald Trump in Dead Heat With Kim Jong-Un For Craziest World Leader Title'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 1?

9 7 2 13
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more