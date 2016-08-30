Written by thomas o'hanlon
Topics: Olympics, Sports

Tuesday, 30 August 2016

HAY YABBOT

Chairman Luger Spence today announced a new entry in the field of 2024 Olympic hosts adding that "if Isis can pull this off, it would be hard to make any other choice."

The announcement was made by a very distressed looking Mr. Spence at an unnamed desert like location surrounded by what appeared to be several Isis members dressed in their usual black garb however in white lettering "Olympic committee" was spelled across the chest.

A man describing himself as Hay Yabbot, COMMISSIONER OF ISIS OLYMPIC COMMITTEE AND MONUMENT DISMANTLING said "we can promise you any sporting venue throughout the infidel world providing it is still standing, you want Yankee stadium? You got it, Tokyo? It's yours. No parking issues or housing for all the infidels will be dead…hahaha Isis humor, I kid you. We at Isis are not liking the bad publicity that our grab for destiny is creating and in hosting the Olympics we hope to show our good natured sporting side"

Mr. Yabbot, perhaps in a jovial mood on the day of the announcement continued to humor the viewers "Hey how many infidels will it take to screw in the lightbulbs at the 2024 Olympics? None, they'll all be dead hahahaha, one more, why did the infidel chicken cross the road during the 2024 Olympics?...anybody?....Luger?...the infidel chicken did not cross the road in the 2024 Olympics because all infidel chickens will be dead! Hahahahaha!"

At that point the film ended, no word of the whereabouts of Luger Spence has been provided.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

