Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Government

Monday, 29 August 2016

image for Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach
Frank is so depressed he is contantly followed by his suicide watch buddy Cliffy

Today it has come to national attention that Wyndham Council will seek the execution of a pensioner who built a shed on the beach, fixed the road and stopped people dumping rubbish.

As the plot unravels in the mainstream media it appears as though once again petty council officers are abusing their authority to fanatically persecute decent folk for their 'hideous crimes'.

Frank originally put the shed up to house his fishing boat, fixed the road the council refused to and put a gate to stop people dumping rubbish on the beach. The council then decided to take a militaristic response and issued several breaches and large fines. When he refused to trodden into the ground the council decided to inflict upon him the full weight of legalistic persecution. He stands to get a legal bill of $300,000 if he looses his hearing as well loosing his family home and facing summary execution.

When council staff were asked what grounds there were for such a disproportionate response they cited the official Federal Liberal Party policy of destroying the lives of those who foolishly thought they could stand up for their civil rights. "In accordance with the Federal Treasurers policy directions where the weak, vulnerable and the poor were to be 'soft targets' for profiteering", quoted the council officer.

Further research reveals the council has wasted all of its budget on council luncheons and overseas holidays and now needs to recover funds. In accordance with Australian community standards it is doing this via Machiavellian persecution of the vulnerable.

It also came to light the law firm Maddocks has undeclared financial relations with several council members and has used the opportunity to rake in a fast buck, $200,000 of them thus far in this one case.

When asked for justification for their actions they cited the "now established socio-political practice of 'zero tolerance for beach sheds' and that the community should thank them for their altruistic actions of preserving community standards. Further and far more seriously he had foolishly decided to stand up for his civil rights which is now a criminal offence with 25 years in jail, so he is screwed", they bragged. "However given he had now gone public and said nasty things about council members they would be seeking the Death Penalty under the new 'WhistleBlower Protection Laws' which provided for summary execution for revealing corrupt government practices".

When pointed out that was not really protecting decent citizens from revealing corruption they replied that "the media often misinterpreted the new law, it should have been labelled 'Protecting the honourable men of government from nasty petty accusations from vulnerable citizens' to convey a more accurate representation of the facts".

The honourable gentleman from the law firm went on to smear the old guy with the fact they were using the Census linking key to discover he had a cat with unpaid parking fines which means he may have terrorist links. However they already had discussions with the Counter Terrorism Force to indicate they had the first rights to his execution and they would have to wait in the queue to kill him again after the council had finished. They also indicated they would be sending a black-ops team to the afterlife to kill him again so he couldn't find any peace there either. "After all if you think you can get away with beach sheds where will it end", they bellowed, "and further if God wanted decent people to be free he would not have made all the laws giving us the power to destroy them".

They also complained that having to answer pesky questions from the media was unproductive as they had many other death penalty persecutions underway including one family that has the audacity to think they can have a childs swing in their backyard", they guffed.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Joey's Urban launches Nuu Muu Muu staff uniforms

Joey's Urban is pleased to announce the launch of new staff uniforms on August 1 2016, which will allow employees the ability to express their sense of freedom. The new staff uniforms (shown here) meet the functional needs of Joey's workforce…so...
View 'Joey's Urban launches Nuu Muu Muu staff uniforms'

Seagull Asks Beach-goers to Provide Nutritious Snacks

In a press conference on the shore of Piney Beach NJ Fred the Seagull stood at the podium and implored "I have called this conference to ask people to please be more careful with the food items you bring to the beach, many of us pipers, seagulls, and...
View 'Seagull Asks Beach-goers to Provide Nutritious Snacks'

Australian government declares Trump an inhumane nutter and will adopt most of his policies

The Australian government known from its Howard era label of "little sheriff johnny" in its role as the antipodean US enforcer of world nastiness, has unanimously decided to adopt the most toxic and damaging of Trumps policies. In an official rele...
View 'Australian government declares Trump an inhumane nutter and will adopt most of his policies'

Liberal Party Backflip on Denial of Climate Denial

In a complete turn around from the self declared Neo-Nazi Abbott regime all formerly ex-communicated scientists from CSIRO climate division are to be re-employed. Skeptics are skeptical though as most of them were so roundly persecuted that all of...
View 'Liberal Party Backflip on Denial of Climate Denial'

Pauline Hanson One Month Party to Disband

Fish and Chip Magnate and once again re-elected after all this time Senator Pauline Hanson has announced her party will be disbanding before they take up their seats in parliament. When asked why she replied "in order to stop all the speculation a...
View 'Pauline Hanson One Month Party to Disband'

BP to export successful Deepwater Horizon Drilling Technology to Australian Marine Parks

In a move widely seen within the marine oil drilling industry as innovative BP is set to export its "world class technology" from the Deepwater Horizon site to Australia. "We were pleased at how effectively we were able to gag media, populous and...
View 'BP to export successful Deepwater Horizon Drilling Technology to Australian Marine Parks'

One Month Party to ban Muslims as first act

Fish and Chip Magnate and once again re-elected after all this time Senator Pauline Hanson has announced her party will be banning Muslims before they disband. This is a world leading solution to our global problems and is inspired by Trumpmania.
View 'One Month Party to ban Muslims as first act'

Public Servant cuts finger on paper, seeks to have trees declared terrorists

A high profile Australian Federal Government Department is, this morning, in deep trouble for its failure to protect employees from terrorism. What makes it all the more embarrassing is that the accusations are about the Department of Counter Terror...
View 'Public Servant cuts finger on paper, seeks to have trees declared terrorists'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 2?

1 7 23 8
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more