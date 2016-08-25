Written by XRhonda Speaks
Thursday, 25 August 2016

image for Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots
Anichatka is the most popular of the new sexbots that Roger Ailes has brought to the Trump campaign.

After his attorneys advised him to avoid all contact with real human beings with feelings, conscience and morals, Roger Ailes replaced a few of Donald Trump's campaign staff with sexbots.

The move has raised red flags as the sexbots are seen as an obvious security threat: The company that "makes" the sexbots is widely known as one of many fronts for Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service or SVR. The CIA was able to get a hold of one of the sexbots and it is believed to be of Chinese origin.

CIA Operations Chief Rolo C. Abner said this is a dangerous sign regarding Donald Trump's judgement.

"If he can't understand the security threat of having these Russian sexbots in his campaign, he should not even be considered for the presidency of this country."

"When our lab disassembled one of the sexbots they found it was built from the ground up as a spybot with seven hidden layers of recording, storage, and transmission, any other, uh, entertainment functions are secondary to it's designers intent."

Donald Trump defended the hiring of the sexbots, mostly Ukranian pleasure models, while speaking at a rally in Reno, Nevada.

"I met with all of them myself and they were really nice, there's no security threat here and I personally helped with the 'severe extreme vetting' of Roger's uh, girlbots."

A former Trump campaign worker who wished to remain anonymous spoke about the changes.

"This is actually a good thing for the Trump campaign. They don't want anybody to know, but much of their staff has to return to Russia because their visas are expiring. The sexbots take care of the immediate staffing problem as well as helping to keep Ailes from generating more sexual harassment lawsuits."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

