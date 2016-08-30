Written by XRhonda Speaks
Tuesday, 30 August 2016

image for Lack Of Healthy Organ Donors Behind Push To Repeal Helmet Laws
"Snowflake Jake" rides a wheelie in traffic. Jake is one of many so called "Headers" in favor of repealin

The rate of accidental deaths in the EU is at an historical low for the last five years. So low in fact that young and healthy donated organs are becoming hard to find and some organs are now extremely scarce in the UK and Germany.

It may not seem like it when that crazy driver cuts you off on the roadway, but the rate of traffic accidents, one of the main sources for donated organs, is also at an all time low.

To help change things for patients waiting for donated organs, Junie Hardy, a scooter rider and political activist, is backing a referendum across the EU to repeal helmet laws and along the way she's been pitching the potential benefits of increased organ donation.

Hardy spoke to this reporter at her home in Garden Gilt Ridge, outside of Shackleberry, England.

"It's all about choice really," Hardy says. "We need to let those who wish to ride without head protection do so, and also acknowledge that they are increasing the potential pool of organ donors, in fact we should honor bicycle and motorcycle riders who go without a helmet for that reason."

"Because of the high accident rate and all of the shootings in the US, they have not faced as severe of a shortage of organs yet. We also see that twenty percent of organ donations in the US are motorcycle accident victims and it's only one percent in some parts of the EU. So the helmet law repeal shows a real promise of increasing the donor pool."

A growing movement with adherents calling themselves "Headers" is embracing helmet repeal laws in the EU. The Headers are supporting implied consent laws where any cycle rider without a helmet is presumed to already agree to donate their organs in case of their accidental death.

Though she was fighting off a back rub from George W. Bush, who was vacationing in Germany, Angela Merkel, Germany's Chancellor, still took time to talk to this reporter by phone about the proposed helmet repeal law.

"The Headers say it's all about their choice as to whether they wear a helmet or not, but the implied consent law could donate ones organs in the case of accidental death without the victim ever having made that choice."

Dr. Broner, spokesman for the BMA, pointed to the success of the presumed consent laws in Wales.

"Thousands of lives have been saved in Wales and the policy is being implemented across the UK. It's a sensible strategy to say if you do nothing it's assumed you are alright with organ donation in the event of your death. This will accomplish the same thing as the proposed implied consent for cyclists who don't wish to wear a helmet, but will cover everyone."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

