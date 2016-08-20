After allegations came to light the Australian PM gave a homeless guy $5, huge protests have ensued.

The population is enraged on mass with this flagrant non-conformance to traditional wholesome domestic values calling it Un-Australian and have made it known they will not tolerate any politician that shows acts of kindness.

Reporters at the protests, the biggest Australia has ever seen overheard a range of opinions.

Some were chanting homeless people are terrorists; while others had banners claiming if you start giving $5 to homeless people where will it end; some were just angry and shouting about Turnbull giving away wads of taxpayers cash to a pack of lazy bums; whilst the majority see going soft on terrorism as unpatriotic and treasonable and are calling for heads to roll. Some had banners saying 'Death to Bin Laden' and one group told reporters they "had been told the homeless guy was actually a Muslim who had a cat with unpaid parking fines and was on the official PRISM terrorist list".

There were a small group of old school Aussies watching from the sideline rather open jawed, with one heard to bemoan to the others, "Doesn't seem to be much Australian about Australia anymore, looks like it might be time to emigrate".

Authorities have had to call in the army to keep civil order. There were reports a vigilante group had tried to kidnap Turnbull from jail to take him to hang in the local park but there had been some many Pokeman Go players there they couldn't get through.

"The situation is very tense", says authorities "it's like a powder keg out there, Turnbull has really triggered some mass hysteria with his foolish act of compassion".