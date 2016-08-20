Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 20 August 2016

image for Huge protests in Australia over Turnbulls act of compassion - Mob call for Impeachment and Death Penalty
Protesters in the millions call for Turnbulls head

After allegations came to light the Australian PM gave a homeless guy $5, huge protests have ensued.

The population is enraged on mass with this flagrant non-conformance to traditional wholesome domestic values calling it Un-Australian and have made it known they will not tolerate any politician that shows acts of kindness.

Reporters at the protests, the biggest Australia has ever seen overheard a range of opinions.

Some were chanting homeless people are terrorists; while others had banners claiming if you start giving $5 to homeless people where will it end; some were just angry and shouting about Turnbull giving away wads of taxpayers cash to a pack of lazy bums; whilst the majority see going soft on terrorism as unpatriotic and treasonable and are calling for heads to roll. Some had banners saying 'Death to Bin Laden' and one group told reporters they "had been told the homeless guy was actually a Muslim who had a cat with unpaid parking fines and was on the official PRISM terrorist list".

There were a small group of old school Aussies watching from the sideline rather open jawed, with one heard to bemoan to the others, "Doesn't seem to be much Australian about Australia anymore, looks like it might be time to emigrate".

Authorities have had to call in the army to keep civil order. There were reports a vigilante group had tried to kidnap Turnbull from jail to take him to hang in the local park but there had been some many Pokeman Go players there they couldn't get through.

"The situation is very tense", says authorities "it's like a powder keg out there, Turnbull has really triggered some mass hysteria with his foolish act of compassion".

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Western australian Doctors trying to use courts to force parents to put dying child onto Zombie pills for the rest of his 2 month life

Parents of a young child with terminal brain cancer have been hauled back to court a second time as doctors try to force the parents to pump the poor little kid full of toxic chemicals. Parents are concerned they want him to enjoy what is left of...
View 'Western australian Doctors trying to use courts to force parents to put dying child onto Zombie pills for the rest of his 2 month life'

Russians Hack Medical Records: Both Trump And Clinton Unfit For Office

Donald Trump's challenge to Russian hackers to find the dirt on Hillary Clinton has backfired as Wikileaks released hacked medical records damaging to both Clinton and Trump. The revelations that neither candidate is physically fit to run a lemona...
View 'Russians Hack Medical Records: Both Trump And Clinton Unfit For Office'

Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots

After his attorneys advised him to avoid all contact with real human beings with feelings, conscience and morals, Roger Ailes replaced a few of Donald Trump's campaign staff with sexbots. The move has raised red flags as the sexbots are seen as a...
View 'Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots'

Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach

Today it has come to national attention that Wyndham Council will seek the execution of a pensioner who built a shed on the beach, fixed the road and stopped people dumping rubbish. As the plot unravels in the mainstream media it appears as though...
View 'Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach'

ISIS likely to host 2024 Olympics

Chairman Luger Spence today announced a new entry in the field of 2024 Olympic hosts adding that "if Isis can pull this off, it would be hard to make any other choice." The announcement was made by a very distressed looking Mr. Spence at an unnam...
View 'ISIS likely to host 2024 Olympics'

"The Boss" breaks his own record

Last night at the Meadowlands, Bruce Springsteen shattered his own record by going on a 47-minute monologue segueing beautifully between a somber ATLANTIC CITY and a raucous Rosalita. The crowd used this time to use the bathroom, text their...
View '"The Boss" breaks his own record'

Lack Of Healthy Organ Donors Behind Push To Repeal Helmet Laws

The rate of accidental deaths in the EU is at an historical low for the last five years. So low in fact that young and healthy donated organs are becoming hard to find and some organs are now extremely scarce in the UK and Germany. It may not see...
View 'Lack Of Healthy Organ Donors Behind Push To Repeal Helmet Laws'

Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin

US president Obama smoked a blunt with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this weekend while wrapping up the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China. So did Obama and Putin get high together as some are now claiming? The cannabis that the two world leaders sm...
View 'Obama's "Blunt" Meeting With Putin'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 2?

1 19 2 11
89 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more