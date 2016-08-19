Written by Jung in the Jungle
Topics: sexting

Friday, 19 August 2016

image for Slut Shaming School Slammed and Scolded
Schoolies trialing the new anti upskirt clothing technology

After the recent revelations that schoolie nudies were being harvested in Australian Schools, one of the schools at the centre of the scandal has hosted a slut parade.

This rather draconian, but sadly typical shoot the victim response is being widely slammed and scolded this morning.

Parents are outraged young modern girls are being given a dose of Victorian prudishness as a rational response to nudie selfie sharing in the modern era.

"With kiddies being as naive as they have historically been but now plastering the internet with every stupid thing they do the consequences are that some people are having their lives ruined", parents associations are warning. This has come as a complete shock to the younger generation who naively think their society cares about their well being, but have in fact learned that everything you say and do will be taken down and used in evidence against you.

It is rumoured that some enterprising hackers are starting up a black loop nudie schoolie selfie sharing site called simply NSSSS. There they could continue their trivial sexting unharassed by the nanny state. A NSSSS site spokes person said "it was a sad day for Australia when naive kids were at the end of military enforcement regimes for utterly trivial indiscretions and were simply forcing people underground into the dark side".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

