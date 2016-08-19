Written by Jung in the Jungle
Friday, 19 August 2016

image for Australian Pri-Minister arrested for giving homeless beggar $5 in Melbourne
Australians hate homeless people- they mess up the streets

A huge controversy in Melbourne this morning as the head of the Australian government is taken into custody for aiding and abetting homeless begging.

Despite Turnbull being especially briefed on the communities hard line attitude to homeless people trying to scam a dollar for a feed, he had stopped and given the poor guy $5 out of compassion.

When Counter-Terrorism department Head Mr. Coward heard of this he immediately dispatched a special ops team to take him into custody. The Pri-Minister languished the night in jail whilst the furor was thoroughly investigated by a team of 673 agents,from 15 different security agencies (all arguing who was in charge).

They are concerned the homeless guy had a cat and they are currently using the Census Linking key to determine if the cat had any unpaid parking fines. Police always took this initial approach as experience dictated many known terrorist had cats with unpaid parking fines.

Other security services were concerned the homeless guy was trying to kidnap the countries leaders whilst others just plain hate homeless people for being homeless and don't want anyone giving them money at all. Another different security service said that if it was proven the PM had given $5 to a homeless guy he would be guilty of aiding and abetting homelessness which carries a 15 years jail term.

On the more serious rumour of the PM committing an act of compassion a yet different security service said if this was true his political career was over and the most likely outcome is both houses of parliament will establish impeachment proceedings.

"Everyone knows the law down under, kindness only aids and abets terrorism and we have zero tolerance for compassion. Like if you don't get it just ask the boat refugees", the spokesspinner scoffed.

It appears that the PM should know better and his career could well be in the bin.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

