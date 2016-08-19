With rising craze of injecting your face with botulism to "look cool" in a completely unexpected outcome it has come to light that this is actually one of the most virulent toxins known to medicine.

The 'pucker lip generation' are aghast at the finding with many girls saying they were completely unaware of the consequences. "I wondered why my face was looking like a dead bloated pig in the midday sun", said one young naive girl who was not told of the risks. Many young girls that don't fit the airbrushed delusions of fashion marketers have taken to the needle to make sure they conform.

"I mean who wants to look not trendy and sometimes you have to make sacrifices to be cool like everyone else". Asked if it was peer group pressure convincing them to inject themselves with the black plague they replied "no way I am an independent girl and think for myself".

Doctors are researching the resurgence of the black plague saying that in its heyday of 1349 it wiped out over half the population of Europe but public health hygiene and later medicines virtually eliminated it. Research Psychologists believe the disease has some sort of evolutionary agenda, it seems to reappear in history when there are too many people on the earth and Gaia needs a good drone purge.

Apparently what happens is after you have injected large amounts it gets into a similar 'chain reaction runaway' to an atomic bomb and they are concerned that there lips may actually just blow up. This was documented some time back in the Kyle Jenner Challenge and it appears Gaia has made this bizarre pastime so attractive to bimbos there must be an evolutionary agenda, scientist muse.

Medical experts are now investigating whether these young trendies are to be the cannon fodder for the 6th mass extinction.