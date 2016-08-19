Six French cities have now banned the "burkini," or the new swimsuit used by Muslim women who wish to remain pious while using public swimming areas, which covers everything but the face, hands and feet.

Opponents of the bans, such as the Center Against Islamophobia, claim they are another shot fired in the ongoing French war on Islam.

Proponents of the ban, such as the leader of the far-right National Front, Marine Le Pen, argues that burkinis and all other Muslim coverings for women are "barbaric relics" of a culture that "strives to control women and their bodies."

Le Pen recently expressed her views on burkinis and their bans in detail in a blog post titled, "Muhhamed Can't Tell Me What To Wear."

"The burkini is the latest device of Islamic misogyny," she writes. "It's just another way for the male leaders of Islam to control what goes on a female's body and how much skin she chooses to show. It's an outdated violation to basic rights."

She goes on to say that the new laws banning the wearing of burkinis in public spaces are exactly what France is all about.

"France does not hide its women away. France does not tell women, 'You are dressed too provocatively.' France is not about the control of women and their clothing. France is about freedom for women, not restrictions," said Le Pen.

"In the great country of France, we pride ourselves on the right of our women to show as much of their bodies as possible. Showing cleavage is a right, not a risk, and we will enforce that right by law if necessary."