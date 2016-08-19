Written by Nicholas Renteria
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 19 August 2016

Six French cities have now banned the "burkini," or the new swimsuit used by Muslim women who wish to remain pious while using public swimming areas, which covers everything but the face, hands and feet.

Opponents of the bans, such as the Center Against Islamophobia, claim they are another shot fired in the ongoing French war on Islam.

Proponents of the ban, such as the leader of the far-right National Front, Marine Le Pen, argues that burkinis and all other Muslim coverings for women are "barbaric relics" of a culture that "strives to control women and their bodies."

Le Pen recently expressed her views on burkinis and their bans in detail in a blog post titled, "Muhhamed Can't Tell Me What To Wear."

"The burkini is the latest device of Islamic misogyny," she writes. "It's just another way for the male leaders of Islam to control what goes on a female's body and how much skin she chooses to show. It's an outdated violation to basic rights."

She goes on to say that the new laws banning the wearing of burkinis in public spaces are exactly what France is all about.

"France does not hide its women away. France does not tell women, 'You are dressed too provocatively.' France is not about the control of women and their clothing. France is about freedom for women, not restrictions," said Le Pen.

"In the great country of France, we pride ourselves on the right of our women to show as much of their bodies as possible. Showing cleavage is a right, not a risk, and we will enforce that right by law if necessary."

Make Nicholas Renteria's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Australian Pri-Minister arrested for giving homeless beggar $5 in Melbourne

A huge controversy in Melbourne this morning as the head of the Australian government is taken into custody for aiding and abetting homeless begging. Despite Turnbull being especially briefed on the communities hard line attitude to homeless peopl...
View 'Australian Pri-Minister arrested for giving homeless beggar $5 in Melbourne'

Slut Shaming School Slammed and Scolded

After the recent revelations that schoolie nudies were being harvested in Australian Schools, one of the schools at the centre of the scandal has hosted a slut parade. This rather draconian, but sadly typical shoot the victim response is being wid...
View 'Slut Shaming School Slammed and Scolded'

Trump Self Deports Jesus

Completely misunderstanding Mitt Romney's concept of self deportation, Donald Trump took it upon himself to deport a man to his home country. Now Donald Trump and his staff are facing kidnapping and terrorism charges after forcing Jesus Chavez, a US...
View 'Trump Self Deports Jesus'

Huge protests in Australia over Turnbulls act of compassion - Mob call for Impeachment and Death Penalty

After allegations came to light the Australian PM gave a homeless guy $5, huge protests have ensued. The population is enraged on mass with this flagrant non-conformance to traditional wholesome domestic values calling it Un-Australian and have...
View 'Huge protests in Australia over Turnbulls act of compassion - Mob call for Impeachment and Death Penalty'

Western australian Doctors trying to use courts to force parents to put dying child onto Zombie pills for the rest of his 2 month life

Parents of a young child with terminal brain cancer have been hauled back to court a second time as doctors try to force the parents to pump the poor little kid full of toxic chemicals. Parents are concerned they want him to enjoy what is left of...
View 'Western australian Doctors trying to use courts to force parents to put dying child onto Zombie pills for the rest of his 2 month life'

Russians Hack Medical Records: Both Trump And Clinton Unfit For Office

Donald Trump's challenge to Russian hackers to find the dirt on Hillary Clinton has backfired as Wikileaks released hacked medical records damaging to both Clinton and Trump. The revelations that neither candidate is physically fit to run a lemona...
View 'Russians Hack Medical Records: Both Trump And Clinton Unfit For Office'

Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots

After his attorneys advised him to avoid all contact with real human beings with feelings, conscience and morals, Roger Ailes replaced a few of Donald Trump's campaign staff with sexbots. The move has raised red flags as the sexbots are seen as a...
View 'Roger Ailes Replaces Trump Campaign Staff With Russian Sexbots'

Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach

Today it has come to national attention that Wyndham Council will seek the execution of a pensioner who built a shed on the beach, fixed the road and stopped people dumping rubbish. As the plot unravels in the mainstream media it appears as though...
View 'Wyndham Council to seek Death Penalty for rogue pensioner that built a shed on the beach'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 3?

7 19 15 12
53 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more