Thursday, 18 August 2016

image for With too many people on the planet now an innovative Company sets up cliff face bungalows
Unlimited Privacy and views to die for

With the world population out of control and space becoming a premium entrepreneurs are pitching cliff face bungalows as the answer.

They cite the many advantages, views, privacy, security and prestige just to name a few. You of course get to look cool and hip and its not expensive and noted there was no government legislation so you could do whatever you wanted.

Asked how the scheme worked they replied "Its easy, just get a starter kit from us that includes all the logistical and survival kit you need and go find a mountain to climb". They downplayed some of the potential drawbacks, like weather and difficulty of access and talked up the privacy angle. There are very few places left on the earth not polluted by humanities anti-planetary habits and rock faces thousands of metres above the land were the ideal opportunity to return to paleolithic living habits.

Whilst this lifestyle choice may not be for everyone like say large families or grandma and grandpa, the lifestyle opportunities for the young and adventurous were undeniable.

One of the early advocates who is spearheading a housing development on the Rocky mountains says that commuting wasn't that bad and he could get to work faster than many people in New York suburbs could. He was also working on a transportation hub which would start out with a community based hang glider launch facility. Landing might still be bit of a drag for a while but it is easy to step into your glider and just step off the edge, bit of a scenic flight, then land on the rooftop of his office and hey presto.

Asked about moving about on the cliff face for social events for example they said they were re-using an ancient Aztec mountain ledge construction technology which would support the growing needs of any thriving community.

The American Eagles Association has weighed in claiming they already have permanent leases on many cliff faces in the Rockies and warned if there native land rights were being impacted they would lobby the Feds to regulate.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

