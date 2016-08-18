Written by Jung in the Jungle
Thursday, 18 August 2016

Schoolie toilet selfies are being banned

In a complete surprise teenagers putting naked selfies on the web are being exploited. Commentators are aghast at this utterly unexpected outcome claiming everyone in the world should be nicer to kiddies.

It seems though that not all countries are so prudish, Northern Europeans have a long history of pagan pubescent rituals with a lot of entertaining nakedness and can't really see the problem. In fact they claim it aids in self confidence for kiddies emerging into adlulthood.

But it seems as usual the government is using this as yet another puerile nanny state constraint. The parliament is to introduce 'selfie sharing legislation' that will ban a wide range of poses. When asked how on earth could you regulate such a thing the government reminded reporters that they "now owned 25,000 pages of legislation and some 20,000 administrative regulations and that it covered the entire field of human behaviours".

When asked for clarification on this rather vague statement the sopkesspinner reminded the media "seeking to uncover the covert government agendas was in fact illegal under section 59.4 sub Part C and D, sub section 18.9A of the All Governments are OK ACT".

The trouble with young people the spokesspinner went on to say was that "our forefathers had fought many wars so we could be a free country but now people took that as a license to do whatever they wanted". "Freedom is not free" they chortled, "it takes a mammoth amount of government regulatory intervention to keep everyone free".

Asked about the nature of the legislation they said it would be based on similar Harm Minimisation Programs and take an inclusive, humane, compassionate posture". When pestered for details they noted "the regulation gave the police the power to assist the young victims by charging them with distribution of child pornography with penalties of 35 years in prison".

When asked how they could enforce such a program they note 2 new pieces of technology. The new census linking key which would allow them to see exactly which school toilet the picture had been taken and the new iphone which was said to automatically upload any potential selfie to Apple with a range of metadata that could be used in enforcement proceedings.

They were also pleased with how well the CIA public facing site, known to the populous as facetube was harvesting data on an unprecedented scale and would facilitate a peerless counter terrorist capability of realtime global surveillance. "When we know where everyone is at all times and what they are doing then the world will be a much safer place", they skited.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

