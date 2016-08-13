Written by Jung in the Jungle
Saturday, 13 August 2016

Police using endorsed methods of terror suspect interogation

Outrage this morning after it has come to light that Police have dumped an ABC journalist in an un-authorised area of the outback.

Police have been quick to note that the official documentation of the correct location for dumping journalists had been mis-published and had now been corrected.

The issue came to light when Aboriginal groups complained that white fellas were being dumped in their dumping area. They released a statement saying "the outback is a big place and our dumping ground is protected by the Mabo land rights legislation".

Northern Territory Police had confirmed the inter-state communications error and released a statement confirming the Mabo native land rights which has allocated specific places for the dumping of troublesome natives.

Further it has come to light that as part of the terrorist interrogation process the journalist was pack raped by a police officers, the scene had been captured on video and had reached the commissioners desk. The officer is said to have a investigation pending for raping prisoners in an un-authorised area. "It is not police policy to pack rape prisoners in front of video cameras" the commissioner said "and the officer had let the force down". He was further disappointed as police had responded to previous allegations of public brutality by specifically designing non-video areas for police to have a bit of fun.

Meanwhile the ABC journalist has been charged with an incorrect array of facial expressions, harbouring and possession of a grade B flu and cold in public and the far more serious crime of standing up for your civil rights, which carries of penalty of 25 years in prison. "We run this state not some namby pamby limp wristed leftie journalist", police exclaimed.

Using the recently acquired Census linking key technology they had been able to determine that the "so-called journalist" has mulsim associates that have cats with unpaid parking fines and is now the subject of a terrorism task force probe.

The journalist who is now in hiding has released a statement through his social media accounts stating "what is it with all this body orifice probing, cavity searches on the footpath, pack raped at the lockup and molested when he got dumped in the outback, something has to be done".

Police responded they had all due authority to treat anyone who looked sus to them however they felt like at the time and this has been traditional in this state since Federation. "That is how we keep all the faggots down south and Queensland safe", they bragged.

In a bizarre twist it turns out he is the ABC's reporter on Police matters. (no really that is true). Police are now confident he will be taking a much more pro-police agenda.

Animal activists are outraged (they always are)about cats being slandered purely because they have muslim owners that don't pay parking fines. "There are lots of wonderful cats that don't pay their parking fines", they claimed. However Police were quick to note that Trump had 'declared cats are bad' and this gave them all due authority to use whatever force necessary to protect society from this malevolent terrorist threat. Further they cited that Census raid where 350 operatives with only a truck load of military weapons had to fend off several hissing cats and that Police often put their lives on the line in the interests of public safety with very little thanks from the public.

The ABC journalist also released another social media statement asking if anyone knew of the whereabouts of his children who were with him when he got busted for having an "incorrect array of facial expressions".

When human rights activists asked the question on what legal basis where the police conducting themselves like barbarians they replied "the law is not the concern of police, that is for namby pamby lawyers and such, no our job is fighting crime on the front line".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

