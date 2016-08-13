Written by Jung in the Jungle
Saturday, 13 August 2016

ABC Journalist here seen tyring to get back home from his outback "adventure"

Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) journalist has today been arrested and beaten for being in possession of a cold outside a local hardware store.

Police stopped him as he exited the store citing that he "looked sus" and immediately tried to give him a full cavity search on the footpath.

When the journalist protested this was a complete thrashing of his civil rights he was thrown in a wagon driven around to the outback in 50 degree heat, then dumped in an unknown location with the threat that if he went to authorities they would be back.

After being found dazed by some British Backpackers (it is believed the same ones that found the Census computer technician) he had to hitch-hike home. He is still looking for his children that were with him at the time of the illegal arrest.

It came to light after a medical examination that he in fact had a cold and was not a "junkie" and as such believes his civil right have been trashed.

When official comment was sought from Queensland Police they put out a brief statement that "he had several unpaid parking fines and was therefore a terrorist suspect, what if we hadn't arrested him and he had gone onto commit a serious terrorist act", they spruked, "We also found on the database from the Census linking key that he has known associates of Muslims that own cats".

Police appear to be in hot water with this one as the ethical standards committee has started and investigation and when queried about how they would deal with this type of arrogant bullying of innocent citizens they replied "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, We will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their cold medication overboard, but it sure seemed that way."

Aboriginal Groups have once again weighed in about the barbaric treatment he received in the outback paddy wagon stating "they can't see why he is whinging as doesn't this happen to all Australians when they get arrested?" The group is growing suspicious there may be some double standards at play but are unsure how to validate their hunch.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

