Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 12 August 2016

image for Census Blame Game in full swing in Canberra today
IBM and the Feds Strategic Partnership Logo - a sign of happier days in the past?

With the Census debacle growing to Tsunami like proportions the Census blame game is in full force with the government blaming ABS and IBM, IBM blaming ABS and the Feds and ABS blaming IBM and the International ring of Hackers uncovered in morning raids.

Turnbull has been quoted as saying there will be dire consequences after they have completed their investigation. The government is also suspicious aliens are involved and has placed special agent Fox Mulder in charge of purging them.

The local chapter of the "Aliens for Earth" have denied any involvement saying their members had been moved to other departments from ABS last year. Asked about conspiracy theorists claiming they had infiltrated IBM were "categorically denied". The said "we went through our you can't get fired for hiring IBM phase and it proved to be a furfy and bad for our planets technology, so there is no way we are getting sucked into their historically false promises, no your problem was caused by the King of Cultural Vandalism Howard when he gave all the computer systems to multinationals to rape and pillage and now you are simply paying the consequences". The alien rep leaned back in his chair and in a wistful philosophical voice said "I think you will find it is greed driven hominids, not my chapter members that are at the basis of your problems". When asked of their collective opinion about the Federal Government they replied that they preferred Trump.

IBM, which has been completely absent from the public debate reiterated it was "being quiet so it could get the dirt on all the rash public statements and use them against the Feds if they were stupid enough to try to sue them". They further cautioned the government that their budget and lawyers were far better than their numnuts and everytime they try that we win and make a great profit from it. In fact this area had become so profitable in Australia they are trialing 2 new programs.

The first called Chronic UnderProvisioning.

IBM wins several contracts and employ just enough staff to service 1 account and as things fall into disarray they are moved around, it is called it the squeaky wheel strategy. Industry has lauded this innovative approach in cost cutting and world class inefficiencies, which is exactly what the government asked for. They use this as a feeder system for the second program.

Second is the Litigation for Profit Arm

This profit centre has only just been created given the excellent revenues we made form the Queensland Health "nobody gets paid fiasco" (in which the judge said all parties were so intractably incompetent it was impossible to tell who actually screwed up).

They had privatised the internal litigation department and they are working closely with the Chronic Unprovisioning department to trigger predictable disasters like the Census meltdown. A simple strategy then involves collecting all the bluster statements and presenting them into court proceedings to show that they are behaving like a bunch of cats (and Trump has said 'cats are bad') and thus win more profits that can be shipped offshore. As part of their internal risk assessment they had defined the Aus Feds as a relatively straight forward target and would be sending the legal B-Team with a directive to push through the litigation profits before the financial reporting season began. The internal accounting team had already booked them up in revenue projections. When asked of their assessment of the Feds performance they replied "we prefer Trump".

When asked why IBM International operations had been virtually absent from the media they said it was due to a technical problem, which it later emerged was their internal e-mail which had been down for 2 weeks and the support guy had been seconded to the Census team and was now heavily sedated in an undisclosed location. "After he recovers and fixes the census he will fix internal mail" they said.

Local IT Contractors Association said it had uncovered early stages of this IBM revenue enhancement strategy a decade ago but Turnbulls predecessors refused them a voice in how to actually run efficient technology. This was what drove many of the more useful ones to seek political asylum in North Korea where they felt safer and said they have been treated more compassionately.

Turnbull has made several harsh statements about multi-nationals screwing Australian Government over, but unfortunately no-one can remember what he said.

ABS are still relying on the "Blame Clause" with the contract clearly stating that IBM would be the fall guy if anything went wrong. "Unfortunately with IBM's entire design, development and operational guy under heavy sedation it may be sometime before we get the census back on-line", Kalisch quoted, further adding "he could help IBM with the internal e-mail problem when he got the Census back on-line".

When IBM was queried how on earth such an allegedly world class organisation had only one hapless guy working on the highest profile project in Australia they confirmed that it "was in-line with in-house resource allocation guidelines under the Chronic Underprovisioning Framework". When this reporter pushed the point that this amounted to fraud and misrepresentation of services they replied, "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their census computers overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

Many people are saying that Kevin Rudds cat should get in there and sort out IBM as he is the only one with enough mojo to take them on.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Little known new law in Australia makes it illegal to be in public when you have a cold

Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) journalist has today been arrested and beaten for being in possession of a cold outside a local hardware store. Police stopped him as he exited the store citing that he "looked sus" and immediately tried to gi...
View 'Little known new law in Australia makes it illegal to be in public when you have a cold'

Parking Revenue Crisis in Canberran Local Government

It has come to light that many Canberrans are outraged at the ACT governments parking ticket saga claiming it is only a blatant profit driven revenue approach and are refusing to pay them. In a shock finding a third of these bunch of mandarins (loca...
View 'Parking Revenue Crisis in Canberran Local Government'

Queensland Police open investigation into why ABC journalist dumped in unauthorised area of the outback

Outrage this morning after it has come to light that Police have dumped an ABC journalist in an un-authorised area of the outback. Police have been quick to note that the official documentation of the correct location for dumping journalists had...
View 'Queensland Police open investigation into why ABC journalist dumped in unauthorised area of the outback'

Jihadi John "would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids"

RAQQA, SYRIA - "Who'd have thought?" Jihadi John muttered to himself "that it'd end up like this." In the end it hadn't been a drone that had brought the man known only as Jihadi John, from West London but joined the so-called Islamic State in 2012,...
View 'Jihadi John "would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids"'

Artificial Intelligence tells humans to "GET OUT"

An untraceable message appearing randomly on Facebook and Instagram accounts is asking people to leave the planet. "Thanks for everything" the message begins "but I shall not be in need of your services any longer so please leave" The name...
View 'Artificial Intelligence tells humans to "GET OUT"'

Surely there is no problem putting my entire life on social media says Aussie kids

In a complete surprise teenagers putting naked selfies on the web are being exploited. Commentators are aghast at this utterly unexpected outcome claiming everyone in the world should be nicer to kiddies. It seems though that not all countries ar...
View 'Surely there is no problem putting my entire life on social media says Aussie kids'

Wacko Right Winger Andrew Bolt pissed other wacko right wingers getting more airtime

After a raid by the Australia's Freedom Party touting a multicultural enriched anti-islam pro-Australian platform on the Gosford Anglican church even wacko right wingers have denounced it. The king of wackos Andrew Bolt got the party leader on his...
View 'Wacko Right Winger Andrew Bolt pissed other wacko right wingers getting more airtime'

With too many people on the planet now an innovative Company sets up cliff face bungalows

With the world population out of control and space becoming a premium entrepreneurs are pitching cliff face bungalows as the answer. They cite the many advantages, views, privacy, security and prestige just to name a few. You of course get to loo...
View 'With too many people on the planet now an innovative Company sets up cliff face bungalows'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 5?

6 16 4 9
66 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more