With the Census debacle growing to Tsunami like proportions the Census blame game is in full force with the government blaming ABS and IBM, IBM blaming ABS and the Feds and ABS blaming IBM and the International ring of Hackers uncovered in morning raids.

Turnbull has been quoted as saying there will be dire consequences after they have completed their investigation. The government is also suspicious aliens are involved and has placed special agent Fox Mulder in charge of purging them.

The local chapter of the "Aliens for Earth" have denied any involvement saying their members had been moved to other departments from ABS last year. Asked about conspiracy theorists claiming they had infiltrated IBM were "categorically denied". The said "we went through our you can't get fired for hiring IBM phase and it proved to be a furfy and bad for our planets technology, so there is no way we are getting sucked into their historically false promises, no your problem was caused by the King of Cultural Vandalism Howard when he gave all the computer systems to multinationals to rape and pillage and now you are simply paying the consequences". The alien rep leaned back in his chair and in a wistful philosophical voice said "I think you will find it is greed driven hominids, not my chapter members that are at the basis of your problems". When asked of their collective opinion about the Federal Government they replied that they preferred Trump.

IBM, which has been completely absent from the public debate reiterated it was "being quiet so it could get the dirt on all the rash public statements and use them against the Feds if they were stupid enough to try to sue them". They further cautioned the government that their budget and lawyers were far better than their numnuts and everytime they try that we win and make a great profit from it. In fact this area had become so profitable in Australia they are trialing 2 new programs.

The first called Chronic UnderProvisioning.

IBM wins several contracts and employ just enough staff to service 1 account and as things fall into disarray they are moved around, it is called it the squeaky wheel strategy. Industry has lauded this innovative approach in cost cutting and world class inefficiencies, which is exactly what the government asked for. They use this as a feeder system for the second program.

Second is the Litigation for Profit Arm

This profit centre has only just been created given the excellent revenues we made form the Queensland Health "nobody gets paid fiasco" (in which the judge said all parties were so intractably incompetent it was impossible to tell who actually screwed up).

They had privatised the internal litigation department and they are working closely with the Chronic Unprovisioning department to trigger predictable disasters like the Census meltdown. A simple strategy then involves collecting all the bluster statements and presenting them into court proceedings to show that they are behaving like a bunch of cats (and Trump has said 'cats are bad') and thus win more profits that can be shipped offshore. As part of their internal risk assessment they had defined the Aus Feds as a relatively straight forward target and would be sending the legal B-Team with a directive to push through the litigation profits before the financial reporting season began. The internal accounting team had already booked them up in revenue projections. When asked of their assessment of the Feds performance they replied "we prefer Trump".

When asked why IBM International operations had been virtually absent from the media they said it was due to a technical problem, which it later emerged was their internal e-mail which had been down for 2 weeks and the support guy had been seconded to the Census team and was now heavily sedated in an undisclosed location. "After he recovers and fixes the census he will fix internal mail" they said.

Local IT Contractors Association said it had uncovered early stages of this IBM revenue enhancement strategy a decade ago but Turnbulls predecessors refused them a voice in how to actually run efficient technology. This was what drove many of the more useful ones to seek political asylum in North Korea where they felt safer and said they have been treated more compassionately.

Turnbull has made several harsh statements about multi-nationals screwing Australian Government over, but unfortunately no-one can remember what he said.

ABS are still relying on the "Blame Clause" with the contract clearly stating that IBM would be the fall guy if anything went wrong. "Unfortunately with IBM's entire design, development and operational guy under heavy sedation it may be sometime before we get the census back on-line", Kalisch quoted, further adding "he could help IBM with the internal e-mail problem when he got the Census back on-line".

When IBM was queried how on earth such an allegedly world class organisation had only one hapless guy working on the highest profile project in Australia they confirmed that it "was in-line with in-house resource allocation guidelines under the Chronic Underprovisioning Framework". When this reporter pushed the point that this amounted to fraud and misrepresentation of services they replied, "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their census computers overboard, but it sure seemed that way".

Many people are saying that Kevin Rudds cat should get in there and sort out IBM as he is the only one with enough mojo to take them on.