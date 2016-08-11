Researchers from the Blue Sky Institute of San Francisco published ground-breaking research earlier this week that confirmed earlier theories posited by Justin Trudeau, earlier this year.

"It's, umm, really quite interesting," panted Dr. Jones, the leading researcher, "but our results conclusively prove this exact date to be two thousand and sixteen years after the birth of Christ."

"That's 2016 in layman's terms."

The research took long weeks of experimentation, which involved the balding middle-aged researchers painstakingly comparing results from literally tens of different calenders. Every single one showed that it is the year 2016".

The results of the research have been gladly met by members of the political right, who finally have sufficient evidence to put forward their policies without fear of loss of public approval.

"Now is the time for vengeance!" declared Hugo Messerchmidt, leader of a far-right fascist party in Bavaria, who is known for his strange habit of addressing his constituency in English.

"The Moslem world must burn, its children must die, and the religion of Islam must be wiped from the face of the earth, because it is 2016!"

With his previously controversial policies now being backed up by the irrefutable evidence provided by the Blue Sky Institute, Messerchmidt is expected to win the upcoming German general election by a landslide.

The Blue Sky Institute is expected to continue its research in coming years in order to ensure that the following years are definitely going to happen in the right order.