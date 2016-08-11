Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 11 August 2016

image for "It's 2016," declare researchers
blue sky

Researchers from the Blue Sky Institute of San Francisco published ground-breaking research earlier this week that confirmed earlier theories posited by Justin Trudeau, earlier this year.

"It's, umm, really quite interesting," panted Dr. Jones, the leading researcher, "but our results conclusively prove this exact date to be two thousand and sixteen years after the birth of Christ."

"That's 2016 in layman's terms."

The research took long weeks of experimentation, which involved the balding middle-aged researchers painstakingly comparing results from literally tens of different calenders. Every single one showed that it is the year 2016".

The results of the research have been gladly met by members of the political right, who finally have sufficient evidence to put forward their policies without fear of loss of public approval.

"Now is the time for vengeance!" declared Hugo Messerchmidt, leader of a far-right fascist party in Bavaria, who is known for his strange habit of addressing his constituency in English.
"The Moslem world must burn, its children must die, and the religion of Islam must be wiped from the face of the earth, because it is 2016!"

With his previously controversial policies now being backed up by the irrefutable evidence provided by the Blue Sky Institute, Messerchmidt is expected to win the upcoming German general election by a landslide.

The Blue Sky Institute is expected to continue its research in coming years in order to ensure that the following years are definitely going to happen in the right order.

Make The Londonderry Library's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Little known new law in Australia makes it illegal to be in public when you have a cold

Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) journalist has today been arrested and beaten for being in possession of a cold outside a local hardware store. Police stopped him as he exited the store citing that he "looked sus" and immediately tried to gi...
View 'Little known new law in Australia makes it illegal to be in public when you have a cold'

Parking Revenue Crisis in Canberran Local Government

It has come to light that many Canberrans are outraged at the ACT governments parking ticket saga claiming it is only a blatant profit driven revenue approach and are refusing to pay them. In a shock finding a third of these bunch of mandarins (loca...
View 'Parking Revenue Crisis in Canberran Local Government'

Queensland Police open investigation into why ABC journalist dumped in unauthorised area of the outback

Outrage this morning after it has come to light that Police have dumped an ABC journalist in an un-authorised area of the outback. Police have been quick to note that the official documentation of the correct location for dumping journalists had...
View 'Queensland Police open investigation into why ABC journalist dumped in unauthorised area of the outback'

Jihadi John "would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids"

RAQQA, SYRIA - "Who'd have thought?" Jihadi John muttered to himself "that it'd end up like this." In the end it hadn't been a drone that had brought the man known only as Jihadi John, from West London but joined the so-called Islamic State in 2012,...
View 'Jihadi John "would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids"'

Artificial Intelligence tells humans to "GET OUT"

An untraceable message appearing randomly on Facebook and Instagram accounts is asking people to leave the planet. "Thanks for everything" the message begins "but I shall not be in need of your services any longer so please leave" The name...
View 'Artificial Intelligence tells humans to "GET OUT"'

Surely there is no problem putting my entire life on social media says Aussie kids

In a complete surprise teenagers putting naked selfies on the web are being exploited. Commentators are aghast at this utterly unexpected outcome claiming everyone in the world should be nicer to kiddies. It seems though that not all countries ar...
View 'Surely there is no problem putting my entire life on social media says Aussie kids'

Wacko Right Winger Andrew Bolt pissed other wacko right wingers getting more airtime

After a raid by the Australia's Freedom Party touting a multicultural enriched anti-islam pro-Australian platform on the Gosford Anglican church even wacko right wingers have denounced it. The king of wackos Andrew Bolt got the party leader on his...
View 'Wacko Right Winger Andrew Bolt pissed other wacko right wingers getting more airtime'

With too many people on the planet now an innovative Company sets up cliff face bungalows

With the world population out of control and space becoming a premium entrepreneurs are pitching cliff face bungalows as the answer. They cite the many advantages, views, privacy, security and prestige just to name a few. You of course get to loo...
View 'With too many people on the planet now an innovative Company sets up cliff face bungalows'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 1?

4 5 3 22
72 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more