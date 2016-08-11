After an investigation by Australian Defence Signals Directorate regarding the alleged hack on the Census, raids have ensued. It has come to light after tracking down the DDoS traffic it was actually coming from a garage in western Sydney.

350 heavily armed federal agents raided the garage this morning to find a lone rogue IT agent using a lethal screwdriver on the Census server farm, but suspect more around the globe. When asked if this was considered a terrorist act they replied "the ABS Head had told ABC radio that it was obviously an malicious act and could therefore only be Muslim terrorists or cats".

He was immediately arrested, beaten, thrown in a police wagon and driven around the western Australian outback in the midday heat, dumped in the outback and warned if he reported this to authorities they would be back again.

However it later emerged that this hapless individual was actually the IBM outsourced operations head for the census. IBM is outraged that their sub-contractor has been dumped in the outback saying that is outrageous for a white fella to be treated like that and will sue the federal agents involved in the raid.

Native aboriginal groups have weighed in saying they can't see what he is complaining about, doesn't everyone get treated like that?

When asked about the census servers with all Australians personal data on they were unable to confirm or deny whether they had been taken into custody for security reasons. But another officer admitted they were hopeful they could use the linking key to find out everything they wanted to know about Australians before they had to surrender them back to ABS.

When IBM was asked why other members of the team could not take up the slack on other equipment they said "he was the entire development, testing and operational support team and that there was no more hardware left in Australia. Given this the Census work has ceased, and won't restart until the unfortunate geek recovers and the police return the servers".

Animal activists where outraged this morning after it came to light several cats were killed and injured in the raid. Head of the Raid Task-force claimed that the cats had continued hissing at officers despite warnings to put their paws on their head and lie face down. Apparently when they didn't comply they were mowed down in a barrage of military assault weapon fire. The police later released a picture of a cat hissing in the corner to backup the personal threat police, with only a truck load of military weapons to protect themselves, had to endure. Claiming they had no choice but to slaughter the cats as Trump has declared 'all cats are terrorists - cats are bad'. When animal activists tried to locate the injured cats they were told they had been euthanised on compassionate grounds. Activist are demanding to know whether a accredited cat translator was taken on the raid.

Australian IT Contractors Association is rendering assistance to the raided geek who was later found by British backpackers wandering the outback in a daze and is said to be heavily traumatised after the raid and under heavy sedation at an undisclosed location, further delaying when he can get back to fix the census server farm. He was claiming it wasn't his fault as the dial up modem IBM gave him failed and IBM didn't have any others in the country. When asked about Turnbulls broadband NBN he indicated that in conjunction with Revolution IT in Melbourne when stress testing his modem had actually been faster and more reliable.

Police indicated further international raids based on what they found on the census servers after they got the linking key to work would ensue. They were particularly interested in Muslims with cats that had unpaid parking fines.