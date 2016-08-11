The ongoing debacle of the failed census is getting worse as plans to abandon it are discussed

The complete and abysmal failure of ABS and IBM to offer even a basic computer based census service is still being widely bagged in Canberra this morning. "Many of the issues that took place where predictable even to a bunch of drunken high school kids", experts are claiming this morning and "DDoS attacks are bread and butter to security design and the fact they weren't catered for indicates that nobody in IBM actually understands technology".

When an explanation was sought from IBM they took a very conciliatory approach of threatening legal action against anyone who made any public comment about what was after all, a highly classified technology. They indicated they had been collecting a dossier on all the self appointed critics and their lawyers would be starting a reverse class action within days.

When asked why they weren't focusing on fixing the Census debacle instead the spokesspinner became outraged with what he claimed was "petty and unwarranted criticism". In fact he became so agitated that he joined the recent trend started by Abbotts very ex chief of staff and ended up having a hat explosion.

He went on to blame ABS staff for gross incompetence and said that they quite plainly told them $10M for a bit of software wasn't enough. He explained that if they had taken the platinum support option for only another $100M extra they may not have had this problem.

He reminded everyone that we have been doing this since we helped the Nazis to get the dirt on the Jews and were proud of our world class reputation for technical achievements. The Census failure is a government one and will not effect our credibility in anyway as we told them to avoid the problems by hosting it in China where it was safe. When asked about their view of the competency of the federal government they said they preferred Trump.

In the usual Canberra blame game, ABS deflected any responsibility for the failure noting they were the customer and had given lots of tax payers money to IBM and had a specific clause inserted in the contract to automatically pass the buck to IBM in any such debacle.

Turnbull was said to be incensed that IBM had attempted to deflect the failure back to the government and agreed with Kalisch that IBM was a better patsy than ABS, which also meant Kalisch could keep his job.

The local Canberra IT Contractors Association have weighed in stating they predicted all this debacle years ago when all the competent IT consultants that had protested and tried to build a decent system had been so roundly persecuted they had joined the climate scientists in safe havens like North Korea, before their mental health gave way.