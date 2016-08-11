Written by stevevdw1
Thursday, 11 August 2016

image for Feds Seize Record 10 Tons Of Organic Chicken from KFC
I'm as healthy as a rooster *bwarkark*

The announcement by the FDA on Wednesday morning has sent a shock wave through the U.S. fast food industry and startled even its most loyal consumer base.

The discovery, hidden in near plain sight within KFC's supply chain, has shaken the very tenents that so many fast food food connoisseurs hold so dearly. Those core loyalties rely on the individual consumer being maximized meat per dollar.

Lifetime KFC loyalist, Rick Woodtard of Prestonsberg Kentucky, captured the prevailing sentiment when he stated, "We expect the biggest, juiciest chicken for our money, obviously corporate is eating their chicken with knives and forks and has forgotten about the regular man on the street."

Colonel Sanders was unavailable for comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

